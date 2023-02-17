Predator who sexually assaulted young child shared footage of attack worldwide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Predator who sexually assaulted young child shared footage of attack worldwide

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 2:25 pm Updated: February 17, 2023, 4:31 pm
A predator who recorded himself sexually abusing a young child before sharing the footage worldwide has been jailed after being caught by an international investigation.

Twenty-one-year-old Keenan Ridgway also took 318 images of him abusing his victim on two separate occasions in Lincolnshire, starting in 2018, which were also shared online.

Ridgway, of Croft Bank, Skegness, was later found with around 30,000 indecent and prohibited images on his devices and was found to have distributed more than 450, including those of babies.

At Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, David Eager, prosecuting, said Ridgway’s offending was first uncovered during an investigation by Essex Police, who found videos of the sexual assaults on the dark web in early 2020.

However, Ridgway was not identified and the investigation was closed.

But the National Crime Agency (NCA) then resumed enquiries after Interpol flagged that six images of the victim being sexually assaulted – which could be traced back to Lincolnshire – had been distributed to someone in Miami, in the US.

NCA investigations found more images of the defendant assaulting his victim on the dark web, and Ridgway was arrested in August 2021.

Ridgeway was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court (Lucy Bogustawski/PA)
Ridgeway was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court (Lucy Bogustawski/PA)

When the NCA later gained access to Ridgway’s iPhone, they found he had an account on a website which allowed paedophiles to trade and distribute indecent images, with a further 42 images of his victim and 355 other indecent photos and videos found in various folders and caches, including of children being raped.

Mr Eager said: “These images are now on the dark web. There is no way in which any authority can retrieve them.”

It was also discovered that Ridgway had sent 462 indecent images to others online.

In a victim statement written by the child’s mother, which was read in court by Mr Eager, she said Ridgway’s offending had broken her heart and added that she hoped he “rots in hell”. Ridgway sat emotionless throughout the hearing.

Julia King, defending, said that her client had no previous convictions and had “expressed disgust and remorse” over his offending, but acknowledged that anything other than a custodial sentence was “wholly unrealistic”.

She said: “He has worked to address quite how and why he finds himself before the Crown Court being sentenced for such serious matters.

“He is motivated, willing, and eager to engage with all relevant agencies.”

Ridgeway pleaded guilty on November 11 last year to 16 separate charges.

They were one count of assault of a child aged under 13 by penetration, one of possession of prohibited images, two of sexual assault of a child under 13, three of taking indecent photos of a child, three of possession of indecent photographs of a child and six of distributing indecent photographs of a child.

Sentencing, Judge Simon Hirst said: “This is not simply a case of sexual images being taken, but I have got to be mindful of the fact that not only did you take them, not only did you distribute them to like-minded individuals, but these are images that have gone worldwide.

“They will be there forever. They can never be removed.”

Ridgway was jailed for six years and three months for the assault by penetration, and given lesser, concurrent sentences for all other charges ranging between one month and two years, eight months.

He will serve half of that time in custody and has been made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years, as well as being placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Martin Ludlow, from the National Crime Agency (NCA), said: “(Ridgway’s) actions have caused trauma to those involved, the impact of which may be felt long after he has served his sentence.

“He has been convicted of a serious sexual assault. We know he did this on at least three occasions and then sent footage of the abuse to other paedophiles online.

“The NCA has the niche capabilities to identify high-risk offenders like Ridgway who pose a sexual threat to children. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure they are identified and brought to justice.”

A spokesperson for NSPCC said: “This deeply disturbing case shows in stark reality the suffering of child victims that lies behind abuse images which are being shared at record levels online.

“It also highlights the ease by which perpetrators such as Ridgeway can take advantage of technology to share illegal images and organise child abuse.

“It’s crucial that the Online Safety Bill which is going through Parliament robustly tackles online child sexual abuse and prevents this devastating material from being created and shared.”

