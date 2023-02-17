Chair of Natural England worries ‘endlessly’ about companies greenwashing By Press Association February 17, 2023, 4:43 pm Representatives from governments, the private sector and civil society met on Friday to discuss how private capital can be used to slow biodiversity loss and restore nature (Andrew Milligan/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] Most Read 1 Another weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office for Highlands,… 2 Power cuts could last until Sunday after Storm Otto winds batter Aberdeenshire, Moray and… 3 Storm Otto LIVE: Power cuts and buildings evacuated as 120mph winds sweep across north… 4 Man, 42, charged after £500 cash stolen from pensioner outside Ellon bank 5 Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job 6 IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday February 17 7 Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site 8 We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went… 9 Woman dies following collision involving car and lorry on the A9 near Tain 10 Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four More from Press and Journal Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special Air and land search on Skye as concerns grow for missing walker 5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose cladding is found hanging from a building Highlands jobs deluge as Ross-shire Engineering looks to create 500 new water treatment posts Big Interview: Fiona Drouet is working to take positives from tragic death of her… Woman horrified to discover ex-partner used Apple AirTag to secretly track her movements Rising from the ashes: Beauly laundry business set to re-open after devastating blaze Ross County defender Ben Purrington stepping up comeback following ankle injury Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds sounds Hamilton warning ahead of double-header Editor's Picks Storm Otto LIVE: Power cuts and buildings evacuated as 120mph winds sweep across north and north-east Watch: Aberdeen barber’s family forced to sleep in makeshift tent in freezing temperatures following earthquake in Turkey ‘Aberdeen doctor saved my son’s life after he fell seriously ill with post-Covid condition’ Hairdresser tells of ‘devastating impact’ after being sexually assaulted by pensioner in salon Man, 42, charged after £500 cash stolen from pensioner outside Ellon bank Doubling of sex crime figures in Orkney down to awareness and increased confidence in reporting Most Commented 1 Fiona Rintoul: Nicola Sturgeon did a great deal for Scotland but it’s time to move up a gear 2 Shock and anger as 'skyscraper' oil rig shows 'contempt for the people of Torry' 3 Fishers blast Holyrood for 'scandalous' marine policy tantamount to 'greenwashing' 4 Kat Jones: Deposit return scheme is being sabotaged by irresponsible producers and retailers 5 Nicola Sturgeon resigns as Scotland's first minister 6 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 7 A9 dualling: Campaigners call for public inquiry 8 Watch: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry 9 Euan McColm: Nicola Sturgeon has deftly jumped before she was pushed 10 Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire