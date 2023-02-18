What the papers say – February 18

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Saturday’s front pages cover Brexit plans and overwhelming support to find water executives personally responsible for sewage in the country’s rivers.

The Times reports the Prime Minister faces the “biggest test of his premiership” next week when he attempts to push ahead with a new Brexit deal despite opposition from Eurosceptic MPs.

Saturday’s TIMES: “New Brexit deal will be biggest test yet for Sunak” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GWjKKmQrhM — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 17, 2023

The Guardian says Rishi Sunak is engaged in a weekend of “mad-dash diplomacy” over the deal, amid fears of an intervention by Boris Johnson.

Guardian front page, Saturday 18 February 2023: PM faces Tory rebellion on Northern Ireland protocol pic.twitter.com/rv3o7v5K5w — The Guardian (@guardian) February 17, 2023

Northern Irish Unionists have told the PM his deal “falls short”, with The Daily Telegraph reporting Mr Sunak has vowed to seek more concessions from the EU.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM's Brexit deal falls short, say Unionists'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/8TXGNqTCPp — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 17, 2023

The Independent has been briefed that Mr Sunak will this weekend urge Western allies at the Munich Security Conference to give Ukraine “advanced, Nato-standard capabilities” to win against Russia.

An i poll shows more than seven in 10 UK voters believe water company executives should be held personally responsible for river pollution.

i Weekend: “Voters call for water bosses to face criminal charges over dirty rivers” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KtYXQpajZd — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 17, 2023

The benchmark European gas price yesterday fell to an almost 18-month low of 50 euros (£44.5) per megawatt hour, says FT Weekend.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday February 18 https://t.co/TxhwGxQ2hJ pic.twitter.com/nh32t6Elx4 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 17, 2023

Former Love Island contestant Kaz Crossley has been released from prison in the United Arab Emirates over a historic video of her snorting a substance, reports The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: Love Island’s Kaz Crossley reveals ‘terrifying’ ordeal in Dubai jail with no lawyer in 30C heat after drugs arresthttps://t.co/RNGLxzshRG pic.twitter.com/8ZhPCzE7pi — The Sun (@TheSun) February 17, 2023

The Daily Mail claims the Health Secretary has ordered an investigation into guidelines telling NHS staff to treat all patients as gender-neutral.

MPs in the the Daily Express criticise BBC boss Tim Davie’s “arrogant” comments about forcing viewers to pay the licence fee.

Front page – 'Arrogant' BBC under fire over licence fee boast#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/iLhgdwQ4RR pic.twitter.com/cKhQlRlfxt — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 17, 2023

And the late Diana, Princess of Wales’ ex-butler Paul Burrell has told the Daily Mirror that he has prostate cancer and wants to share her secrets with her sons before he dies.