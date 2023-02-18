British teenagers have VIP access to Florida satellite launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British teenagers have VIP access to Florida satellite launch

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 4:59 pm
Craig Alexander, 14, from Reading and Simon Shemetilo, 16, (right) from Tower Hamlets, who had exclusive access to a space launch in Florida (Ralph Hewitt/Scouts Association/PA)
Two British teenagers had exclusive access to a space launch in Florida after winning a Scouts competition and impressing astronaut Major Tim Peake.

Simon Shemetilo, 16, and Craig Alexander, 14 were present at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, in the early hours of Saturday morning as the Inmarsat I-6 F2 satellite launched successfully into orbit.

They were awarded the once-in-a-lifetime prize for their ideas to improve life on Earth with novel satellite technology, and were chosen out of hundreds of UK entries by Maj Peake, who is Scouts’ Ambassador.

Simon, from Tower Hamlets, east London, and Craig, from Reading, told the BBC the experience of watching the satellite launch up close had motivated them to pursue their interests in aerospace technology.

“We got to the launch pad in pitch black darkness, and we waited,” Simon said.

Scouts watch Florida space launch
Simon Shemetilo, 16, from Tower Hamlets (Ralph Hewitt/Scouts Association/PA)

“Then suddenly a bright light, and it just felt like it was the dawn again, it’s completely silent for the first few seconds, and then you start to feel a thunder sensation and the building started to shake.”

Craig said they stood “the closest that you could be” to the launch site.

Explaining his competition entry, Craig said his focus was to find a way of creating cheap and eco-friendly energy.

“I’m going to get that by using solar panels on the satellites to get solar energy from the sun and then beam that down to earth,” he said.

The pair were chosen from hundreds of competition entries around the UK to answer the question: “how do you think satellites in space will help improve life on Earth in the future?”

Simon’s idea was to reduce the environmental impact of data storage centres, by building a network of satellites that he said, “would communicate quickly with each other to store data and process it.”

Maj Peake, who is retiring from his role as a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut, was impressed by the level of creativity and technical knowledge involved in the boys’ designs.

He said: “Congratulations to Craig and Simon on what I am sure was a life-changing experience.

“A launch is always special, but this was particularly meaningful: It has been great to see Inmarsat and The Scouts come together to inspire the next generation about the immense possibilities for space technology.”

The Inmarsat satellite will now travel to its testing position 22,000 miles above the Equator where it will assist in developing upgraded global communication services.

