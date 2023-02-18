Anthem by Andrew Lloyd Webber one of 12 new pieces of music for coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anthem by Andrew Lloyd Webber one of 12 new pieces of music for coronation

By Press Association
February 18, 2023, 10:33 pm
Andrew Lloyd Webber performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022.
Andrew Lloyd Webber performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022.

An anthem written by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of 12 new pieces of music commissioned by the King for his coronation.

Charles has personally selected the musical programme for the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which has been designed to showcase a range of musical talent and styles from the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

On a personal note, the monarch has asked for Greek Orthodox music to be played in tribute to his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021.

It will be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.

Emir of Qatar state visit
 Greek Orthodox music will be played in tribute to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (Steve Parsons/PA)

Six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission have been created by British composers whose styles include classical, sacred, film, television and musical theatre.

Lord Lloyd-Webber, who is known for hit musicals including The Phantom Of The Opera, Evita and Jesus Christ Superstar, described himself as “incredibly honoured” to have been asked to compose a new anthem.

He said: “My anthem includes words slightly adapted from Psalm 98.

“I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra.

“I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion.”

A Coronation March has been created by Patrick Doyle, while a piece by Iain Farrington for the solo organ takes in musical themes from countries across the Commonwealth.

There will also be new works by Sarah Class, Nigel Hess, Paul Mealor, Tarik O’Regan, Roxanna Panufnik, Shirley J Thompson, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams, and Debbie Wiseman.

The Royal Wedding
Westminster Abbey (Steve Parsons/PA)

A handpicked gospel choir – The Ascension Choir – will perform as part of the service, as will the Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace – together with girl choristers from the Chapel Choir of Methodist College, Belfast, and from Truro Cathedral Choir.

The King’s Scholars of Westminster School will proclaim the traditional “Vivat” acclamations.

Bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel along with soprano Pretty Yende and baritone Roderick Williams will be among the soloists.

Andrew Nethsingha, organist and master of the choristers at Westminster Abbey, is taking charge of the musical arrangements and directing the music during the service.

Coronations have taken place in Westminster Abbey since 1066 and all services are “a mixture of deep-rooted tradition and contemporary innovation”, he said.

“It has been a privilege to collaborate with His Majesty in choosing fine musicians and accessible, communicative music for this great occasion,” he added.

Sir Antonio Pappano, music director for the Royal Opera House, will be conducting the Coronation Orchestra, which will be made up of musicians drawn from orchestras of the former Prince of Wales’ patronages including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

He said: “His Majesty has chosen a most beautiful and varied programme that I believe will enhance the splendour of this very special celebration.”

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel (Yui Mok/PA)

Music which has been played at coronation services over the past four centuries will also be part of the programme, along with the work of Sir Karl Jenkins – who is one of the most-performed living composers in the world.

The historical sounds will include music by the likes of William Byrd, George Frideric Handel, Sir Edward Elgar, Sir Henry Walford Davies, Sir William Walton, Sir Hubert Parry and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Fanfares will be played by The State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry and The Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force.

Sir John Eliot Gardiner will conduct The Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque soloists in a pre-service programme of choral music. A small group of singers from The Monteverdi Choir will also join the main choral forces for the service.

