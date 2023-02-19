Colin Farrell hoping to secure first Bafta of 25-year career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Colin Farrell hoping to secure first Bafta of 25-year career

By Press Association
February 19, 2023, 2:47 am Updated: February 19, 2023, 6:45 am
Colin Farrell stars in The Banshees Of Inisherin (Matt Crossick/PA)
Colin Farrell stars in The Banshees Of Inisherin (Matt Crossick/PA)

Colin Farrell could take home his first Bafta at Sunday’s ceremony, where Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leads the pack with 14 nominations.

The Irish actor, who has appeared in both Hollywood blockbusters and independent films across a varied 25-year career, is nominated in the best actor in a leading role category for the first time.

He is in the running for his role in black comedy-drama The Banshees Of Inisherin but faces tough opposition from a series of big names.

Richard E. Grant comments
Richard E Grant is hosting this year’s event (Ian West/PA)

These include Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, Bill Nighy for Living and Daryl McCormack for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

All Quiet On The Western Front, directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, is nominated for top gongs including best film, best director and best film not in the English language.

Its string of nominations means it goes into the event equalling 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as the film not in the English language with the most nominations in Bafta’s history.

Close behind are Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once with 10 nominations apiece.

Both films have also received nods for best film, with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Todd Field’s Tar rounding off the five-strong list.

BAFTA Film Awards 2018 – After Party – London
Martin McDonagh with two of his Baftas for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Yui Mok/PA)

The Banshees Of Inisherin and its cast of Irish talent are being touted as potential big winners of the night.

The film, set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, sees Farrell’s character devastated when his friend, played by Brendan Gleeson, puts an end to their life-long friendship.

Its other nominations include outstanding British film, best director, best original screenplay and best supporting actor for Irish stars Gleeson and Barry Keoghan as well as best supporting actress for Irish actress Kerry Condon.

The leading actress prize will also be hotly contested as the nominations include Cate Blanchett for Tar, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Dame Emma Thompson for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Ana de Armas for Blonde and Danielle Deadwyler for Till.

This year the event is moving to the Royal Festival Hall from its previous location of the Royal Albert Hall, which had hosted the award show since 2017.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
William and Kate at the 73rd Baftas (Ian West/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales will also attend for the first time in three years.

William, who has been the president of Bafta since 2010, and Kate will watch the ceremony before meeting the winners and rising star award nominees.

Dame Helen Mirren will also lead a special tribute to the late Queen.

The monarch, who was portrayed by Dame Helen on both the big screen and stage, had a close association with the Academy which spanned 50 years and saw her donate and support initiatives, as well as attend many events.

Richard E Grant will host the main event while TV presenter Alison Hammond will helm the Bafta Studio, an immersive and access-all-areas experience, as part of the BBC One coverage.

American actress, dancer and singer Ariana DeBose will open the night with a contemporary music performance inspired by this year’s nominees.

Bafta and Oscar-winner Sandy Powell will be awarded a Bafta Fellowship, becoming the first costume designer to receive the body’s highest honour.

There will also be a performance from Mercury Prize-winning rapper and singer Little Simz.

The Bafta Film Awards will be broadcast on February 19 at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented