Daryl McCormack hails ‘Irish Baftas’ as he walks red carpet ahead of ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Daryl McCormack hails ‘Irish Baftas’ as he walks red carpet ahead of ceremony

By Press Association
February 19, 2023, 5:21 pm
Daryl McCormack (Ian West/PA)
Daryl McCormack (Ian West/PA)

Best actor nominee Daryl McCormack joked he was attending the “Irish Baftas” as he walked the red carpet at the annual event.

Irish talent is particularly well-represented at this year’s ceremony with a quarter of all 24 acting nominations and famous names such as Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Paul Mescal up for gongs.

McCormack is tapped for his role in romantic drama Good Luck To You, Leo Grande opposite Dame Emma Thompson, as well as the rising star category.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Sheila Atim (Ian West/PA)

The actor, from Co Tipperary, told the PA news agency on the red carpet: “It is amazing. It is a small country but to see the talent that comes out of it is quite amazing. To be part of it is quite nice.

“I am a fan of all Irish actors for years so to have a night where they are being celebrated is quite fun – the Irish Baftas maybe. That is what I have heard. That is what (host) Richard E Grant told me.”

Asked about the pressure of going head to head with stars such as Farrell and Bill Nighy, he replied: “Is there pressure? Oh goodness. No, I’m delighted to be here. It is really nice that the film is celebrated and that myself and Emma are celebrated.

“I am just drinking it all in and taking it in my stride. I have come here to enjoy the night and celebrate with other people as well.”

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Florence Pugh (Ian West/PA)

Game Of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Gwendoline Christie, supporting actress nominee Jamie Lee Curtis and red carpet co-host Vick Hope were also among those posing for the cameras ahead of the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leads the pack with 14 nominations.

The Banshees Of Inisherin, starring Farrell, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, featuring Michelle Yeoh, follow close behind with 10 nominations each.

The night could see Irish star Farrell take home the first Bafta of his 25-year career.

On the red carpet, Sheila Atim said working with Viola Davis on The Woman King was a “real dream” as she could learn from the US actress’s professionalism.

Atim and Davis are nominated for Bafta awards in the rising star and leading actress categories respectively.

Asked what it was like to work with Davis, Atim told PA: “Working with Viola, it’s great because she’s an active actor, she wants to collaborate.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

“So even though she is Viola Davis, she doesn’t see herself that way. You’re working with a colleague and that’s a real dream because then there’s like a real creative generosity there.”

Atim said Davis did not necessarily give her any advice but added: “I think the way she carried herself was my advice, because she’s somebody who’s been working for longer than me and so the way she moves, she carries that experience in her professionalism.”

Stranger Things star Matthew Modine said anti-war film All Quiet On The Western Front is important as it “elegantly shows you that war is the destruction of life”.

The film is directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

Speaking to PA, Modine said: “I really loved All Quiet On The Western Front because the message of the film is so important.

“We really haven’t learned how to solve our problems without beating each other in the head or shooting each other with guns, dropping bombs on one another.

“So a film like this that’s done so well, it’s not a political movie, not about Germans or British people, it’s just about the destruction of life and what war does to people and young people in particular that are called to fight in those wars.

“It so elegantly shows you that war is the destruction of life. And I think that we have to learn that we just can’t keep behaving like we do.”

Northern Irish actor Seamus O’Hara said the awards attention on his film An Irish Goodbye has been “absolutely magic”.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Vick Hope (Ian West/PA)

The film, which is set in Northern Ireland and follows two estranged brothers who come together after their mother’s death, has been nominated in the British short film category.

O’Hara said of the film’s reception: “Initially, it’s quite overwhelming.

“It’s all very new, very big, very pressing, but we’ve levelled out with it.

“I think we’re at a place now where we get to enjoy the experience but we also get to promote ourselves nationally as storytellers, and more people are getting to watch the movie and people love the movie, so the whole thing has been absolutely magic.”

Among the early arrivals on the carpet were the production team behind Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, which is nominated for best animated film.

They posed for pictures with a replica of the one-inch shell that stars in their quaint stop-motion feature.

This year’s Baftas ceremony has moved to the Royal Festival Hall from its previous location of the Royal Albert Hall, which had hosted the show since 2017.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend for the first time in three years.

The Bafta Film Awards are this year hosted by Richard E Grant.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Nicola Bulley went missing while on a dog walk on January 27. Image: Family handout/PA Wire
Body found in the River Wyre near to where Nicola Bulley went missing
2
Police Scotland have cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
3
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
4
A motorcycle and car were involved in the crash. Image: Jasperimage.
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A96 at Keith
5
Barratt Berryden incident
Woman taken to hospital after Berryden Road incident in Aberdeen
6
The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) as it crosses the River Dee. The road has been open for four years today, but do you think it's been a worthwhile development for the region? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, February 2023.
POLL: Four years on from full AWPR opening, was it worth it?
6
7
Ron Constable is stirring up success with his retro coffee pod. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Retro coffee pod Café Sal is causing a stir in Bridge of Don in…
8
Inverness Justice Centre.
Ellon man appears in court accused of four rape charges
9
Coastguard teams have blocked off part of the beach. Image: Shutterstock.
Isle of Lewis beach cordoned after ‘possible ordnance’ discovered by walker
10
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. JP's Kitchen in Inverurie: Our thoughts on the new food tuck's Scottish home-cooked classics Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: JP's Kitchen. Inverurie. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie: Our thoughts on the new food truck’s Scottish home-cooked classics

More from Press and Journal

Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack to undergo major heart surgery
The Darnford and Rednock herds ruled supreme in the Salers championship at Stirling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stirling Bull Sales: Aberdeenshire herd rules supreme in Salers
Fergus Ewing. Image: Supplied.
'Utterly, utterly unacceptable and unthinkable': Ewing calls for inquiry as A9 'delayed to 2050'
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Mark Edwards
Man who emailed Douglas Ross MP urging him to 'end his petty existence' apologises…
East End's Scott Kerr and Dyce's Darren Reid compete for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Junior football: Spoils shared between Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes
14 January 2023. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Buckie Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Manager and No 7 for Nairn, Steven Mackay
Manager Steven Mackay is Nairn's match-winner against Wick; Clach beat Deveronvale
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell. Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United
Formartine United storm back to defeat Banks o' Dee at Spain Park
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Logan Ross. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Max Ewan at the double for Brora against Lossie; Buckie Thistle edge Turriff United
Inverness Athletic slipped to a 2-0 North Caledonian League loss at Halkirk United. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC
Invergordon keep slim title chase alive thanks to nine-goal victory against Bonar Bridge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented