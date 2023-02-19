Kate pairs recycled Bafta dress with £17.99 Zara earrings at 2023 awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate pairs recycled Bafta dress with £17.99 Zara earrings at 2023 awards

By Press Association
February 19, 2023, 6:11 pm Updated: February 19, 2023, 8:05 pm
The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

The Princess of Wales has shown her commitment to environmentally friendly fashion by rewearing a dress on the EE Bafta red carpet.

Kate donned a Grecian-style gown by Alexander McQueen, which she first wore to the Baftas in 2019.

Accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the couple walked the Bafta red carpet for the first time in three years.

The white one-shouldered gown has undergone some minor alterations, with the floral detailing on the shoulder swapped for a sweeping train of material.

Kate further modernised the look with her styling and paired the outfit with black opera gloves – which is emerging as a key red carpet trend this awards season.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
The Princess of Wales wore Zara earrings (Chris Jackson/PA)

She looked to one of her favourite high street stores, Zara, for her accessories – wearing statement metal earrings, made up of three flowers bunched together with rhinestone appliques and petals dangling down. 

The earrings, priced as costing £17.99 on the Zara UK website, were listed as out of stock on Sunday night.

Prince and Princess of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

For his outfit, William kept things classic and simple in a double-breasted black velvet tuxedo jacket.

The princess wore the first iteration of the gown in 2019, topping off the look with a pair of diamond earrings that belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Duchess of Cambridge at the 2017 Baftas
She also wore Alexander McQueen back in 2017 (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

William has been the president of Bafta since 2010 and Kate first attended the event with her husband in 2017. She started a tradition for wearing British designers on the Bafta red carpet, choosing a black McQueen gown.

It was an unusual choice for the princess, with a unique boat neckline and interesting pattern – a departure from the block colours she normally wears.

The Duchess of Cambridge at the 2018 Baftas
Kate wearing forest green in 2018 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis during the 2018 Baftas, and was radiant on the red carpet in a forest green Jenny Packham gown, paired with sparkling emerald jewellery.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the 2020 Baftas
The 2020 red carpet was about sustainable fashion (Matt Crossick/PA)

The theme of the 2020 Bafta red carpet – the last event the royal couple attended – was ‘recycle, sustainable or vintage’, and Kate wore an old favourite white and gold McQueen gown for the occasion.

