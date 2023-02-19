All Quiet On The Western Front pulls ahead with six wins at Baftas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
All Quiet On The Western Front pulls ahead with six wins at Baftas

By Press Association
February 19, 2023, 8:39 pm Updated: February 19, 2023, 9:27 pm
A scene from All Quiet On The Western Front (Netflix)
A scene from All Quiet On The Western Front (Netflix)

All Quiet On The Western Front has claimed its sixth award of the night at the Baftas, pulling ahead of The Banshees Of Inisherin which has four.

The Netflix anti-war epic, directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, claimed wins in categories including best director, sound and original score.

Taking to the stage just after the halfway point in the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Berger hailed the other filmmakers in his category who “inspire” him, and he also paid tribute to those fighting in Ukraine.

Edward Berger with the award for best director for All Quiet On The Western Front
Edward Berger with the award for best director for All Quiet On The Western Front (Ian West/PA)

He told the audience he was able to get over his “doubt” thanks to his daughter Matilda.

Berger said his daughter Matilda had helped him turned his “doubts into trust” after telling him he had to make the movie of the novel she was reading in school.

German composer Volker Bertelmann said the film had showed him that “humanity, empathy and embracing diversity of human beings and nations” is “the most important in our world” as he won the original score category.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Press Room – London
Volker Bertelmann with the award for original score (Ian West/PA)

Accepting the award for best adapted screenplay, screenwriter Ian Stokell said the project had been “worth the wait” because its message is anti-war.

Meanwhile, dark comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin has four wins including outstanding British film, best supporting actor and supporting actress for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon respectively, and original screenplay.

Earlier in the night, Carey Mulligan was incorrectly announced as the winner of the supporting actress award after a translation error while deaf actor Troy Kotsur was presenting.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Press Room – London
Martin McDonagh poses with the award for original screenplay for The Banshees of Inishein (Ian West/PA)

Oscar-winner Kotsur was delivering the announcement by sign language before a miscommunication resulted in Mulligan’s name being called for her performance in She Said.

The announcer quickly corrected the call and said Condon was the winner.

Taking to the stage, Condon paid tribute to her director McDonagh, adding: “Thank you for all the parts you gave me throughout my career. You make me so proud to be an Irish woman.”

She also thanked the “amazing cast” and her family as well as her horses and dogs.

Event host Richard E Grant joked later that he had a defibrillator for Mulligan after the shock of her name being called and then changed.

It is understood the mistake will not feature in the final broadcast on BBC One, which is airing slightly behind the ceremony.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy won the Bafta for best British short animation.

Mackesy praised those involved in the adaptation of his illustrated book and hailed those who strive to be “kind” and “brave” in life.

He also singled out Tom Hollander and Idris Elba who voiced characters in the Apple TV+ and BBC film.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Press Room – London
Barry Keoghan with the award for best supporting actor for The Banshees of Inisherin (Ian West/PA)

Best costume design went to Catherine Martin for the biopic Elvis, with her husband, the film’s director Baz Luhrmann, accepting in her place.

The Bafta for documentary went to Navalny, while Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won the Bafta for animated film.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Anya Taylor-Joy presented the outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer to Charlotte Wells for Aftersun.

Tearfully, she thanked the producers, cast and crew and mentioned the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, where the movie was filmed.

Wells also said her film was a “eulogy” to her father and added “he’s not here, but my mum is”.

