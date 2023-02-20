Family of woman who died in Qatar says FCDO hoping case ‘just goes away’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of woman who died in Qatar says FCDO hoping case 'just goes away'

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 7:17 am
West End make-up artist Rafaelle Tsakanika who was killed by teacher Mubarak Al Hajri in a high speed hit-and-run in Qatar near Doha on March 30 2019 (Family/PA)
West End make-up artist Rafaelle Tsakanika who was killed by teacher Mubarak Al Hajri in a high speed hit-and-run in Qatar near Doha on March 30 2019 (Family/PA)

The mother of a young woman who died in a hit-and-run crash in Qatar said the Foreign Office (FCDO) has buried its head in the sand over her daughter’s case.

Last year, an inquest into the death of 21-year-old Raffy Tsakanika, from Cambridge, recorded that she was a passenger in a Toyota Landcruiser which was struck from behind by a second vehicle near Doha.

The second vehicle, which was travelling at “excess speed”, caused the first to lose control and overturn in the four-lane carriageway, and the second vehicle did not stop at the scene.

Beautician Ms Tsakanika died following the crash on March 30 2019, and her parents found her body in a hospital mortuary without support from the authorities.

Court documents, seen by the PA news agency, show that the driver of the second vehicle Mubarak Al Hajri, then aged 46, was convicted in Qatari courts of causing Ms Tsakanika’s death, causing serious injuries to her friend, driving in a way that endangered lives, fleeing the scene of an accident and speeding.

He was sentenced to two months in prison and ordered to pay compensation to Ms Tsakanika’s family.

An inquest into her death concluded in Peterborough on December 7 last year, with the coroner criticising the Qatari authorities for a lack of information which was “no doubt… an added source of distress” to Ms Tsakanika’s parents.

After the hearing, her parents wrote to the FCDO to request a meeting with Foreign Secretary James Cleverley, but they say they have not heard back.

Ms Tsakanika’s mother Jo Sullivan said: “It’s now over two months since my daughter’s inquest when the coroner severely criticised the Qatari authorities for failing to help him investigate Raffy’s death.

Raffy Tsakanika inquest
Family spokesman Radd Seiger, Harry Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles, Jo Sullivan, mother of Raffy Tsakanika and Donal Sullivan, stepfather of Raffy Tsakanika outside a hearing in Raffy Tsakanika’s inquest (Sam Russell/ PA)

“I felt certain that that criticism would sting both the Qataris and the FCDO into action and yet we have heard nothing from either of them since.

“They both continue to bury their heads in the sand and are hoping that my daughter’s case, which is embarrassing for both of them, just goes away.

“They clearly do not understand a mother’s love for their child.

“I will not give up this fight until I understand how Raffy died.”

The family’s adviser and spokesman Radd Seiger said: “This is such a tragic case.

“Something has gone badly wrong at the FCDO.

“Jo has asked for a meeting with James Cleverley, who has dealt with Raffy’s case personally, to urge him to sort this mess out, and yet he has ignored her completely.

“When a country like Qatar abuses a British citizen as they have done here, the FCDO has an absolute duty to use its diplomatic muscle to put an end to it and to be honest and transparent with the family about what has been said and done.

“The FCDO have said publicly that they continue to support Raffy’s family and are on stand by to provide further support.

“Those statements are completely untrue.

“We have not heard from them at all for two years and I call on them now to step up and work with us to extract the evidence that the Qataris have which will shine a light on what happened to Raffy.

“As we have seen with other cases, the value of carrying a British passport has dwindled in the eyes of the FCDO.

“They rightly rush to the assistance of foreign nationals abroad and yet seem to look down at the end of their noses at British citizens at home who need their help.”

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We have provided support to the family of a woman who died in Qatar in 2019 and raised her case with the Qatari authorities at a senior level.

“We stand ready to offer further consular assistance as appropriate.”

