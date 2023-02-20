Tributes paid to veteran Ireland correspondent and author Henry McDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tributes paid to veteran Ireland correspondent and author Henry McDonald

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 3:39 pm
Veteran Ireland correspondent and writer Henry McDonald (Arthur Allison/Pacemaker/PA)
Veteran Ireland correspondent and writer Henry McDonald (Arthur Allison/Pacemaker/PA)

Tributes have been paid to veteran Ireland correspondent and writer Henry McDonald.

The 57-year-old, from Belfast, died at the weekend following a long-term illness.

He has been described as one of the Northern Ireland capital’s first punks, and was a lifelong follower of the north Belfast football club Cliftonville.

However Mr McDonald was best known for his journalism and writing career.

He started at the Irish News, before he was the Ireland correspondent for The Guardian and The Observer for more than 23 years.

Mr McDonald also worked for BBC Northern Ireland and most recently had been appointed the Belfast News Letter’s political editor in 2022.

He wrote a number of books around Northern Ireland’s Troubles, including several about terrorist organisations, and had earned a reputation as an authoritative voice on security issues.

Mr McDonald also wrote political biographies, including of former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness and former first minister David Trimble.

Tributes have been paid from across the political divide in Northern Ireland and across the media landscape.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was greatly saddened to learn of Mr McDonald’s death.

“Henry was an excellent journalist and one of the most knowledgeable commentators on Northern Ireland politics,” he tweeted.

“Always enjoyed my conversations with a man who was good humoured, insightful & passionate about this place.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long tweeted: “So sorry to learn of the death of Henry McDonald.

“He was a tenacious and perceptive journalist with a quick wit. He will be desperately missed. Thoughts with all his family and friends, grieving his loss.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie described Mr McDonald as a “fantastic journalist, author and friend”, and SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said he was an “old-school hack, football fan, punk, novelist and always good value even when you disagreed with him”.

Katharine Viner, editor in chief of The Guardian, said Mr McDonald was a highly respected correspondent for The Guardian and The Observer for most of his career.

“He broke countless stories and told them with integrity, eloquence and empathy,” she said.

Belfast News Letter editor Ben Lowry said staff are distraught, adding Mr McDonald joined the paper only a year ago, but had been loved from his first day, “bursting with ideas, anecdotes, enthusiasm, and stories”.

“Our deepest condolences to Henry’s family,” he added.

Publisher Blackstaff Press and Colourpoint Creative said they were profoundly sad to hear of Mr McDonald’s death.

“He was a consummate professional and we had a terrific experience working with him on Martin McGuinness: A Life Remembered. Our condolences go to his family and friends,” they said.

