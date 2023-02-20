Twin of gun victim Kelly Fitzgibbons calls for changes to firearm licensing laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Twin of gun victim Kelly Fitzgibbons calls for changes to firearm licensing laws

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 3:58 pm
Undated family handout file photo issued by Sussex Police of 40-year-old Kelly Fitzgibbons, four-year-old Ava Needham and two-year-old Lexi Needham who were found dead at a house in Woodmancote, near Chichester in West Sussex on Sunday March 29th 2020. The twin sister of a woman who was shot and killed with her two daughters says that after the latest shooting at Epsom College there can be no more delays to gun law reforms. Emma Ambler believes if Robert Needham had been refused a gun licence, her twin sister and two nieces would still be alive. Issue date: Saturday February 11, 2023.
Undated family handout file photo issued by Sussex Police of 40-year-old Kelly Fitzgibbons, four-year-old Ava Needham and two-year-old Lexi Needham who were found dead at a house in Woodmancote, near Chichester in West Sussex on Sunday March 29th 2020. The twin sister of a woman who was shot and killed with her two daughters says that after the latest shooting at Epsom College there can be no more delays to gun law reforms. Emma Ambler believes if Robert Needham had been refused a gun licence, her twin sister and two nieces would still be alive. Issue date: Saturday February 11, 2023.

The twin sister of a woman who was shot and killed along with her two daughters is calling for reforms to firearms legislation.

Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, and her two daughters Ava and Lexi Needham, aged four and two, were killed by her partner – the children’s father – in March 2020.

Robert Needham used a legally-held gun to kill Ms Fitzgibbons and the girls at their home in Woodmancote, West Sussex before turning the weapon on himself.

An inquest heard Needham, a cocaine user, had been given a shotgun certificate despite Sussex Police discovering he lied on his application form about periods of depression and a police caution he received as a youth.

Kelly Fitzgibbons (left) with her twin sister Emma Ambler was killed by her partner (family handout/PA)
Kelly Fitzgibbons, left, pictured with her twin sister, Emma Ambler, was killed by her partner (family handout/PA)

Emma Ambler set up the Kelly Fitzgibbons Foundation in her sister’s memory, calling for reforms to gun laws.

Mrs Ambler, 43, from Chichester in West Sussex, said there were several “easy” changes that could be introduced now, which would save lives.

“We believe a number of changes need to be made in relation to gun licensing,” she told the PA news agency.

“A number of these we believe are very easy and could be made with immediate effect and that is to not grant gun licences to people who are found to be lying as part of the application process, as Rob had.

“Also don’t give gun licences to people with mental health issues or recurring episodes of depression, as Rob had.

“If people feel strongly they want to shoot they can go to a gun club but they don’t need a licence to do that.

“Firearms and shotgun certificates should be reviewed more frequently as renewal every five years isn’t enough.

“At my sister’s inquest, three police officers said reviews should be held annually yet they are not because there are not the resources to do so.”

The families of the Keyham mass shooting victims want to see shotgun legislation brought into line with the tougher laws for schedule one firearms, such as rifles, which see applicants needing two referees and a “good reason” to possess the weapon.

“People should most definitely have to explain for what purpose they want the gun, and that should be verified, which I’m pretty sure it isn’t currently,” Mrs Ambler said.

“I don’t think you should be allowed to store both the gun and the ammunition at home if you are only allowed to shoot on set pieces of land, which isn’t at your home.”

Mrs Ambler said the application fee should be increased to cover the costs of more rigorous checks and the taxpayer should not be subsidising the current system.

“The current licensing fee is currently cheaper than owning a fishing licence,” she said.

“I most certainly do not want my taxes subsidising somebody’s gun licence, especially when the NHS is on its knees. This Government has got its priorities totally wrong.

“The more complex thing that needs resolving is the relationship between the GPs and the police, whilst small changes have been made since I lost my sister, they don’t go far enough.

“At the moment, GPs only have to use best endeavours to inform the police in any health changes of a gun holder. It most definitely should be mandatory.

“Things will 100% be missed if it continues as it is.

“With everything else they have to do … changes or drug habits, as in Rob’s case won’t be reported.

“The GPs need to be contracted and paid to deliver this service otherwise it is never going to work.”

She agrees with Luke Pollard, the Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP, who has been campaigning for firearms reform, which includes a ban on keeping pump-action shotguns in homes.

Mrs Ambler also wants improvements to the training given to firearms enquiry officers and criticised the “lack of curiosity”.

“This was something that came up at my sister’s inquest as a lot of firearms licensing officers have very minimal or basic training,” she said.

“There doesn’t appear to be any professional curiosity. I could have done a far better job than the one who carried out the assessment on Rob and there was no cross-checking of information at all.

“I most definitely think there should be additional training for these staff – perhaps hearing from a family that has been bereaved as part of that training so they understand the importance of their job.

“At the moment, it feels like your right to have a gun is more important than the safety of the public, it should be a privilege not a right.”

