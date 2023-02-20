‘Catastrophic failings’ at gun licence unit, but no officers or staff lose jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Catastrophic failings’ at gun licence unit, but no officers or staff lose jobs

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 5:09 pm Updated: February 20, 2023, 8:01 pm
(PA)
(PA)

None of the police officers or staff investigated over the handling of Jake Davison’s gun licence will lose their jobs despite a jury finding there were “catastrophic failings” in the force’s firearms licensing department.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that one member of Devon and Cornwall police staff received a written warning, an officer retired in 2021 so cannot face disciplinary proceedings, and there was no case to answer for a second officer.

It pointed to wider failings in training and guidance in the force, rather than individuals being to blame.

Plymouth incident
The Weatherby pump action shotgun (top) used by Jake Davison (Plymouth HM Coroner)

IOPC regional director David Ford said: “It has become obvious to all in light of the atrocity that Jake Davison should never had been allowed to possess a shotgun.

“Evidence given at the inquests has clearly demonstrated the impact this incident has had, and continues to have, for the families, friends, and the community as a whole.

“Our task has been to consider the actions and decision making of police personnel based on what they knew or should have known, given the information available at the time.

“While we found cases to answer for misconduct for two Devon and Cornwall Police employees, we determined that failings by individuals were substantially mitigated by weaknesses in force systems, processes, training, and the departmental resources and culture then in place.

“The potential corporate failing of Devon and Cornwall Police as an organisation is subject to our separate criminal enquiry into possible health and safety breaches.

“Devon and Cornwall Police accepted our recommendations last year and fully co-operated with our investigation. We have also been in liaison with the Home Office over our recommendations at a national level to help inform improved firearms licensing arrangements and guidance for the police service as a whole.”

One firearms licensing supervisor had a case to answer for misconduct after failing to ensure Davison’s shotgun certificate application was correctly risk assessed, and failing to ensure that he could be permitted to possess a shotgun without danger to public safety.

They received a written warning at an internal meeting.

Plymouth incident
Jake Davison (Facebook)

A firearms inquiry officer (FEO), who has since retired, would have had a case to answer for misconduct had they still been serving, for failing to make adequate inquiries as part of a case review following the September 2020 park assaults, and failing to correctly risk assess Jake Davison.

They cannot face disciplinary proceedings because they have retired.

The IOPC found there was no case to answer in the FEO’s handling of Davison’s application for a gun licence in 2017, as failings there were due to a lack of training and supervision.

Davison violently assaulted two teenagers in a park in September 2020, less than a year before he went on to shoot five people dead, and his gun was taken away for a short time before being returned.

The IOPC said the officer in charge of investigating the park assaults had no case to answer for failing to notify the firearms licensing unit about the attack, and failing to take steps to seize Davison’s gun.

This was also found to be due to a lack of guidance and training.

Plymouth incident
Families of the Keyham victims (Ben Birchall/PA)

Jurors in the inquests into the deaths of Davison’s victims – his mother Maxine, 51, three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66 – found that there was a “seriously unsafe culture” in the licensing unit at Devon and Cornwall police.

The jury said: “There was a catastrophic failure in the management of the firearms and explosives licensing unit, with a lack of managerial supervision, inadequate and ineffective leadership.

“This was compounded by a lack of senior management and executive leadership who failed to notice or address the issues.

“There was a lack of scrutiny and professional curiosity at all levels.

“There was a seriously unsafe culture within the firearms and explosives licensing unit of defaulting to granting licences and to returning licences after review.”

In a report published on Monday, the watchdog said Davison “should have been graded as high risk” by police in light of two violent incidents that took place while he was at school.

According to the findings, the officer tasked with processing his shotgun certificate “had never received any formal training in how to perform his role”.

The report also highlighted the findings of a separate review which said FEOs at the force had a “generally poor understanding of (or unduly high tolerance for) risk; coupled with a general cultural approach of giving the benefit of doubt or ruling in favour of the certificate holder or applicant… (and) a complacent approach to identified issues”.

This review – carried out by Durham Constabulary – found “numerous examples of questionable decisions, including other high risk cases which in their view had been wrongly assessed as low risk by FEOs”, the IOPC said.

The watchdog also found another officer tasked with reviewing Davison’s 2020 assault “misapplied” prosecution rules when deciding the most appropriate charge and as a result wrongly “downgraded” the offence. The IOPC told the force a supervisor should bring the matter to the evidence review officer’s (ERO) attention so she can “reflect on her decision making”.

In light of the “sustained, deliberate, forceful and essentially unprovoked attack”, Davison should have been treated as “high risk” and his shotgun certificate should have been revoked or considered by a senior officer, the report added.

The IOPC told Devon and Cornwall Police to overhaul its firearms licensing procedures so it can “monitor certificate holders so that all relevant incidents, information and intelligence are available for continuous assessment of a person’s suitability to possess firearms, in line with policy” and make sure staff are properly considering each case, taking into account all relevant information.

Following the inquest conclusions, the force said it has invested £4 million in the firearms licensing unit since the tragedy, with 100 staff handling the highest number of gun licence applications of any force in England and Wales.

While Chief Constable Will Kerr apologised for the force’s failures, he hit out at a lack of national guidance around firearms licensing.

He said: “I accept Devon and Cornwall Police has failed our communities in regard to Jake Davison, but had there been clearer national guidance, direction and specific legislation concerning firearms licensing – decision making locally may well have been very different.

“We must all take responsibility when mistakes have been made, but must also learn as police forces collectively to prevent future tragedies.”

The IOPC also told the Home Office that forces should interview relatives and people living with the firearms certificate holder when they are “involved in a violent offence”.

The watchdog called for a “need for clear guidance on checks that should be conducted when assessing applications”, adding that people providing references for the certificate holder must have “recent knowledge of an applicant”.

Labour’s Yvette Cooper said that Home Secretary Suella Braverman needed to “urgently” address the issues identified by the IOPC.

“The Keyham shooting was devastating, and all our thoughts will be with the families and survivors on this difficult day,” the shadow home secretary said.

“The IOPC have identified clear failings both in this specific case and in the wider gun licensing process. Those must be urgently addressed by the Home Secretary.

“It is vital that the lessons of this tragedy are learned and that urgent action is taking on gun licensing and on the online radicalisation of young men, which has been overlooked for far too long.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented