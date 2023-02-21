‘Just half of people confident about talking to stranger they are worried about’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Only 50% of people would feel confident approaching someone they are concerned about in public, a survey suggests.

The poll of 2,004 UK adults commissioned by charity Samaritans indicated that people would prefer communicating with a stranger on the phone (33%) or by email (18%) compared with face-to-face (9%).

Of those who said they would not feel confident approaching someone they do not know, the most common concerns were that the person would not welcome it (44%) or it might make things worse (29%).

The research was carried out as part of Samaritans’ Small Talk Saves Lives campaign in partnership with the rail industry and British Transport Police to reduce the number of suicides on the network by encouraging people to start a conversation if someone appears to need help.

Samaritans chief executive Julie Bentley said: “It’s normal to feel anxious about starting a conversation with someone you don’t know in person, but at Samaritans we know first-hand how life-changing that conversation could be.

“Suicidal thoughts are often temporary and there’s no evidence to suggest that you will make the situation worse.

“It’s about trusting your instincts, starting a conversation and showing you care.

“We know it’s been a really challenging time for people’s mental health over the last few years, so we hope the Small Talk Saves Lives campaign builds that confidence and remind the public of the difference they can make.”

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “Everybody who uses the railway – passengers or staff – has the skills to be a life-saver.

“Small Talk Saves Lives is about reminding us all that a little conversation can go a long way to help someone in crisis and divert their thoughts from suicide.

“I am ever so proud of our relationship with Samaritans and British Transport Police, and hope this next stage of the campaign helps educate more people on how they can potentially save a life.”

British Transport Police Assistant Chief Constable Charlie Doyle said: “Together with rail staff and members of the public, our officers continue to look out for vulnerable people and save lives.

“We know from experience that when someone is in distress, engaging them in conversation can make all the difference in that moment.

“If people don’t feel comfortable or safe to intervene, they can always tell a member of rail staff or a police officer, text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 999.”

– The survey was conducted by Censuswide between January 3-5.