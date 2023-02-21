Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s body found in Sheffield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after police found a woman’s body at a property in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire officers forced entry to a home in the Skelton Close area shortly after 8am on Monday and discovered the body of a woman inside.

Following initial enquiries at the scene, the woman’s death was treated as suspicious and an investigation was launched, the force said.

A man in his 40s was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of murder. A woman, also in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of the same offence that afternoon.

Both are from the Woodhall area and remain in police custody.

The dead woman has not yet been formally identified and a forensic post mortem examination is due to take place later on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “There’s been a heightened police presence in and around Skelton Close since yesterday morning as we carry out work to establish the circumstances surrounding this woman’s death.

“Our activity in the area will continue in the coming days, while we gather information and speak to local residents.

“We have now made two arrests in connection with our investigation, and we continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information about the events leading up to the discovery of the woman’s body to reach out to us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone living locally who may have seen, heard or noticed anything suspicious over the last few weeks.

“If you do have information, please don’t hesitate to speak to officers out and about on duty.”