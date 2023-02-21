London Fashion Week spotlights creativity and resilience of Ukrainian designers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London Fashion Week spotlights creativity and resilience of Ukrainian designers

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 2:36 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 3:28 pm
Ukrainian designers showed on the final day of London Fashion Week (Kendall Brown/PA)
Ukrainian designers showed on the final day of London Fashion Week (Kendall Brown/PA)

Three of Ukraine’s most prominent designers have shown their latest collections on the final day of London Fashion Week (LFW).

Kseniaschnaider, Paskal and Frolov made their LFW debut at the Old Selfridges Hotel, as Ukrainian Fashion Week has been cancelled due to the war.

At the beginning of the show, a voice on the speakers said: “These collections are and will continue to be a piece of history, symbolic of the resilience and courage of Ukraine and its people.”

It came at a poignant time, just after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a state-of-the-nation address, and days before the war’s first anniversary on Friday.

On each seat was a description of each designer’s collection, a Ukrainian flag and a QR code for UNITED24 – the official fundraising platform of Ukraine.

Kseniaschnaider – founded by husband and wife team Ksenia and Anton Schnaider – opened the show.

The brand is known for its use of denim and commitment to sustainability.

The show notes said the collection was “designed during the war and produced under raid sirens in Ukraine”.

Despite the circumstances, it was infused “with an air of hope and positivity”.

Denim ran throughout the collection, in edgy pairs of jeans and cut-offs. There were also plenty of sporty elements, including a tailored tracksuit and Adidas trainers.

It was given a distinctly Ukrainian feel with the addition of traditional patchworking techniques and models with braids in their hair.

Dead stock ties were used throughout the collection, patchworked into blazers and skirts.

According to the show notes, this was a symbol of Ukrainian men no longer needing ties – instead only wearing military uniforms.

PASKAL on the runway
Paskal’s collection was centred on butterflies (Kendall Brown/PA)

Next came Paskal, by designer Julie Paskal, whose collection, called Out of Cocoon, had everything themed around butterflies.

Models wore dresses and skirts in pastel pinks and blues, almost completely covered in delicate, laser-cut butterflies.

It seemed to take inspiration from 90s fashion, with crop tops, slip dresses and visible thong detailing on some outfits.

Frolov closed the show, helmed by designer Ivan Frolov.

Frolov has become a celebrity favourite, most recently worn by Beyonce during her first performance in five years at the opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

She donned a see-through pink minidress with silver detailing from the brand.

For the autumn/winter collection, the show notes said Frolov was inspired by “reflections of the current events in Ukraine, and the value of Ukrainian cultural heritage”.

This collection had the most options for the red carpet, from white tulle gowns with corset detailing to pink power suits.

A heart motif ran throughout the outfits, which is described as “the everlasting element of the brand”.

Swarovski crystals embellished many of the outfits, and knitwear featured the Ukrainian fertility symbol, an ear of grain.

The show ended with Ksenia Schnaider, Julie Paskal and Ivan Frolov walking the runway holding the Ukrainian flag with the UNITED24 logo.

After the show, Ukrainian Kate Kadeniuk, who works in PR for Kseniaschnaider, told the PA news agency: “It’s a dream to present our country, our culture, our view of living in the real world in London.”

Kadeniuk wants the show to highlight “our technique, our Ukrainian hand, what we put in our designs”.

This includes the patchwork used by Kseniaschnaider and the corset detailing in the Frolov collection.

