‘Definitely don’t eat that one’ – Kate tries her hand at making pancakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Definitely don’t eat that one’ – Kate tries her hand at making pancakes

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 2:53 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 4:02 pm
The Princess of Wales flips a pancake (Hannah McKay/PA)
The Princess of Wales flips a pancake (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Princess of Wales has joked her children may boycott her pancakes after she branded her attempts at a Shrove Tuesday treat as unfit to eat.

Kate laughed as she struggled to free the batter mix from a frying pan, but successfully tossed it when she joined residents from a nursing home enjoying the annual event.

Before she started, the princess predicted a culinary mishap, telling Anna Wright, head chef at Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough: “I always seem to get my pancakes stuck either in the pan or the ceiling or the floor.”

Kate visits Oxford House Nursing Home
The Princess of Wales meets staff and residents (Hannah McKay/PA)

After pouring the batter into a frying pan, Kate keenly watched it, spatula in hand, asking Ms Wright for advice.

Kate said: “This is where I go wrong, I obviously try and turn them too quickly.”

Conscious of the large number of residents, staff and press silently watching, the princess quipped: “I wish there was, like, music going on.”

Laughing, she added: “Maybe the children won’t want to do pancakes… ‘Mummy we’ve seen you do it – no way’.”

After finally prising the pancake free she held the frying pan with both hands and tossed the batter mix, to applause from the audience, before pointing at her efforts and saying: “Definitely don’t eat that one.”

Kate does some cooking
Kate joked about her Shrove Tuesday efforts – but was given a round of applause after successfully tossing a pancake (Hannah McKay/PA)

Afterwards, Ms Wright said of Kate’s effort: “She did a very good job – I think maybe the mixture was a bit thick and she was under quite a bit of pressure.

“She said she will make them for her kids but I’m sure she will make better.”

Based in Slough, the nursing home looks after up to 34 residents, it also operates a domiciliary care organisation, Oxford House Community Care, which provides support to enable local residents to live independently in their own homes.

Kate had earlier spent time with the residents, kneeling down to talk to a number of elderly women, and affectionately held their hands as she chatted.

She met 109-year-old Nora Muchmore, born the year the First World War began, who had a card from the King and Queen Consort nearby congratulating her on her recent birthday – January 7.

Oxford House Nursing Home royal visit
Kate also chatted to staff during her visit (Hannah McKay/PA)

When the elderly woman’s grandson, John Anderson, told Kate her date of birth, the princess replied: “That’s two days before me – a fellow Capricorn.”

Kate asked what her favourite food was and when the 109-year-old replied ‘kidneys’ the royal said “I love kidneys too” and when she left the resident to rest said: “Next time I come and visit I will make sure I bring some kidneys with me.”

Another resident the princess met was Margaret Partington, 87, who ran a former hat rental business in Datchet whose clients included Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

But she met her match when she challenged 87-year-old Jean Wilkinson to a game of table football on an omni-board – an interactive computer console the nursing home bought before lockdown to stimulate residents, which has proved a real hit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Albion Rovers 3-0 Elgin City: Defeat for Gavin Price's men in Coatbridge
Sean Welsh in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer second successive defeat to Hamilton Accies after going down 2-1 in…
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
'Basically a Teams call in a pub': BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
Harvey Christian has been missing since last month. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Harvey Christian: Where is Cambridgeshire man last seen near Ben Nevis nearly a…
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
Little buckets of non-perishable goods are being placed in Shetland bus stops. Image: Tom Morton/ Facebook.
Shetland bus stops to host 'share' buckets to help in cost-of-living crisis
Castleton bridge road
Emergency closure of A947 Turriff to Banff road at Castleton Bridge announced
Kate Forbes Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2
Litter pickers were treated to a hot or cold drink after completing a beach clean around Kerrera. Image: Kerrera Marina/ Lauren Fair.
In pictures: Beachcombers on Kerrera dredge up MASSIVE haul of discarded sea waste

Editor's Picks

Most Commented