‘39% of time spent on chores could be automated within 10 years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘39% of time spent on chores could be automated within 10 years’

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 7:03 pm
‘39% of time spent on chores could be automated within 10 years’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
‘39% of time spent on chores could be automated within 10 years’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Around four in 10 hours currently devoted to chores like laundry and cleaning could be automated in a decade, experts suggest.

Among household tasks, time spent on grocery shopping was seen as most automatable, with ironing, dishwashing and cooking also featuring on the list.

But the study also found that just over a quarter (28%) of care work is predicted to become automated in the not-too-distant future.

The University of Oxford and Japan’s Ochanomizu University research suggests time currently spent on this task would fall by nearly 60%.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) experts believe time spent on physical childcare would only be reduced by 21% as a result of automation.

According to the study, male and female experts have different expectations about automation of domestic work, potentially reflecting the differences in their life experiences.

Past research suggests working age people in the UK spend nearly 50% of all their work and study time on unpaid domestic work such as cooking, cleaning, and care.

The new findings suggest the potential for an increase in leisure time as domestic tasks get automated.

In the UK, the effects are likely to affect women more than men, as experts suggest working age men spend around half as much time on domestic unpaid work as working age women.

Dr Lulu Shi, a postdoctoral researcher with the Oxford Internet Institute, said: “Our research suggests, on average, around 39% of our time spent on domestic work can be automated in the next 10 years.

“The degree of automation varies substantially across different types of work. However, only 28% of care work, including activities such as teaching your child, accompanying your child, or taking care of an older family member, is predicted to be automated.

“Yet 44% of housework, including cooking, cleaning, and shopping, are expected to be automatable.”

The findings are based on responses from AI experts in the UK and Japan, when asked what difference automation was going to make to housework and other unpaid work.

The researchers found the estimates were influenced by the personal background of the experts.

Ekaterina Hertog, associate professor in AI and Society, Oxford Internet Institute and Ethics in AI Institute, said: “We found male and female experts had different expectations about automation of domestic work, potentially reflecting the differences in their lived experiences with technology as well as their involvement in housework and care work.”

Male UK experts tended to be more optimistic about domestic automation compared with their female counterparts, the study found.

This is in line with previous studies, which show men tend to be more optimistic about technology than women.

But this was reversed for Japanese male and female experts – and the authors speculate the Japanese gender disparity in household tasks could play a role in these results.

According to the study, the general level of optimism in respect of domestic automation also varied by country.

On average, UK-based experts thought automation could reduce domestic work time by 42%, compared with a 36% reduction expected by Japanese respondents.

The authors suggest this may be because technology is associated more with labour replacement in the UK.

While in Japan new smart technologies are expected to work alongside humans rather than replace them.

The study, published in Plos One, involved 29 male and female AI experts from the UK and 36 experts from Japan.

They were asked to estimate the degree to which 17 housework and care tasks might be automated over the next decade.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
‘Basically a Teams call in a pub’: BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
2
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
Sean Wallace: The reasons why Aberdeen must move to make Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez their…
4
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
5
A government appeal has been lodged over Aberdeen City Council refusing peermission for a new shed
Scottish Government to decide fate of ‘monstrosity’ Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council…
4
6
Two dozen courageous women are taking part in Friends of Anchor's fundraising fashion show. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Friends of Anchor unveil cast of 24 models preparing to step into the Courage…
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
137mph speeding dad jailed for six years after killing his only child as he…
8
Graffiti on the abutments of the A9 bridge as it crosses the River Nairn at Daviot south of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Community praise graffiti on underside of Inverness-shire A9 bridge with some even making prints…
9
After lengthy delays, the Aberdeen incinerator is now very close to firing up for the very first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
First fire-up of Aberdeen incinerator ‘imminent’
10
Dr Mishaim Bhana says Aberdeen GPs are having to close their waiting lists for the safety of patients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP crisis: Doctors explain why it’s happened – and what they say will…
2

More from Press and Journal

6 August 2022. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Taylor Thain of Inverurie Locos
Forres Mechanics sign Taylor Thain from Inverurie Locos
Gaelic is a key factor in people coming to Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Discount for drinks if you order in Gaelic: VisitScotland highlights language benefits as visitor…
AWPR EV charging hub
Stonehaven residents back proposals for new EV charging hub on AWPR
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.03.2022 URN:CR0034060 The announcement of the company appointed for the main construction contract for the transformation of Inverness Castle takes place this morning. Picture:Fergus Ewing MSP for Inverness and Nairn Pictures by JASON HEDGES
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling…
Vintage cars from Forres Theme Day lined up on the grass
Return of Forres Theme Day to give people the chance to exhibit 'cherished' historic…
Black Isle Veg Box owner Daniel Ross is part of the burgeoning veg box community. Image: Daniel Ross
Supermarket pepper and tomato shortage: Is it time to try new hybrids from local veg…
To go with story by David McPhee. Friend of Brenda Page murder accused says he told her he was going to kill Brenda Picture shows; Former head teacher and friend of Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson delievered explosive evidence at the High Court in Aberdeen. . Aberdeen. Newsline Date; 22/02/2023
Friend of accused tells Brenda Page murder trial that man said he was going…
Famous Grouse bird
GMB strike threat could derail famous whisky brands production
The A96 Aberdeen road will be closed overnight at the Raigmore junction in Inverness. Image: Google
Overnight closures on A96 at Tesco and Raigmore junctions in Inverness until weekend
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court split pic Picture shows; Angela Cumming. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 22/02/2023
'Mortified' mum who sexually assaulted man in hen party dare 'accepts she went too…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented