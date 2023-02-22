Woman charged with murder over fatal shooting and acid attack on man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was subjected to an acid attack and fatally shot last year.

Rachel Fulstow, 37, of Andrew Drive, York, has been detained on charges of murder and perverting the course of justice following the death of Liam Smith in November, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Officers found Mr Smith’s body at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 7pm on November 24.

Fulstow is in custody and will appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Mr Smith’s family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.