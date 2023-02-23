Strikes to protect patients as NHS ‘at breaking point’, says junior doctor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Strikes to protect patients as NHS ‘at breaking point’, says junior doctor

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 11:41 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 7:13 pm
Junior doctors are going on strike (PA)
Junior doctors are going on strike (PA)

The NHS is at “breaking point” and patients are no longer safe, a junior doctor has said ahead of upcoming strikes.

Junior doctors are set to strike next month after members of the British Medical Association (BMA) voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking industrial action in a row over pay on Monday.

A 25-year-old working in her first foundation year in Essex, who did not wish to be named, said the move comes as NHS workers reach “burnout” due to understaffed wards.

“The whole system is at breaking point and I don’t think patients are safe anymore,” she told the PA news agency.

“We’re seeing a lot of situations where we’re so understaffed that we actually feel like we’re putting multiple people in danger.

“I did six years of medical school and my goal from the beginning was to help my patients and see them get better.

“What started our passion is to help people and now it’s very common to see patients wait for like 18 hours or overnight to get help.”

After starting work as a doctor in August, she said the workload has been “relentless” and worse than even her older colleagues have experienced.

File photo dated 03/10/14 of an NHS hospital ward
A junior doctor said ‘I see people cry on shift as well, and there’s no time to cry’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The workload is more than anyone’s ever seen,” she said.

“The older generation, like the consultants, usually in the past would have been like ‘Oh, well before we had unions and working laws and things like that – we were doing 100-hour weeks and that was just normal… we’d just get on with it’.

“(But) even they are saying now that this is the worst that they’ve ever seen and I think that is saying something.

“We see our colleagues not being able to cope on shift… I see people cry on shift as well, and there’s no time to cry.

“We’re doing our best and we’re working 150%, we’re giving everything we’ve got (but it) is leading to a lot of burnout.”

UK strikes in February & March
(PA Graphics)

Almost 37,000 votes were cast among BMA members on Monday and 98% of those were in favour of strike action – the largest ever turnout for a ballot of doctors by the BMA and a record number of junior doctors voting for strike action.

The 25-year-old said the overwhelming vote is a sign of the “desperation” staff are feeling.

“It’s definitely a sign of desperation and it’s definitely a sign that this is felt throughout the system,” she said.

“It doesn’t just depend on what hospital you’re at or what trust you work for – it really shows that no matter where you are, it’s an issue everywhere.”

After the strike announcement, BMA junior doctors committee co-chairs Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi said junior doctors have had a real-terms pay cut of more than 26% since 2008 – and were offered an “insulting” 2% pay rise in the current year.

Industrial strike
Dr Robert Laurenson talks to the media at the BMA offices in London (James Manning/PA)

“It’s pay erosion… we are earning very little compared to what we were in 2008, because of the cost of living going up,” said the anonymous 25-year-old from Essex.

“I’m seeing a lot of junior doctors really, really struggle to pay the bills, and even afford their commute to work sometimes.

“We’re working so many hours, and often very anti-social hours and doing so much work… in that time, we’re often plugging the gaps for not just one person (but) two or three people at a time.

“So we’re not asking for a pay rise, we’re just asking for the pay to match inflation.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We’re building a sustainable NHS with patients at its centre – backed by up to £14.1 billion for health and social care over the next two years, on top of record funding.

“There are record numbers of staff working in the NHS including over 4,800 more doctors compared to last year.

“We know there is more to do and we will publish a long-term workforce plan in spring focused on recruiting and retaining more staff.

“We’re also supporting junior doctors with access to 40 nationwide mental health and wellbeing hubs, which help frontline staff access rapid assessments and support.

“We hugely value the work of junior doctors and it is deeply disappointing some union members have voted for strike action.

“As part of a multi-year deal we agreed with the BMA, junior doctors pay has increased by a cumulative 8.2% since 2019/20. We also introduced a higher pay band for the most experienced staff and increased rates for night shifts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Tavish Scott will highlight the lack of affordable homes at a rural housing conference
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Zander Fagerson, was concerned he might miss this Six Nations.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Cole Anderson has joined Inverurie Locos from Formartine United. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Members of the Oban Communities Trust gathered with representatives of contractors TSL outside The Rockfield Centre before work started. Image: Supplied.
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
Lochardil Primary School in Inverness.
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A young offender who survived a Caithness cliff fall that killed his girlfriend has been given a chance to get his life back on track Picture shows; Dominic Long. N/A. Supplied by Unknown - used previously without credit on November 4, 2022 Date; Unknown
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court

Editor's Picks

Most Commented