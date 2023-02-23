Two teenagers charged with murder of youth stabbed to death in Huddersfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a youth who was stabbed to death in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to Kings Mill Lane in Huddersfield at just before 4am on Monday to find a youth had suffered serious injuries from a bladed weapon.

The 17-year-old, identified as Harley Brown, died from his injuries later that morning.

Two males, aged 14 and 16, both from Huddersfield, were due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, West Yorkshire Police said.

Of the other arrests made since the incident, two males aged 15 and 19 who were also arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two females aged 17 and 19 who were arrested in connection with the case have been released on police bail.

A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action taken.

A statement from Harley’s family on Wednesday said: “Harley’s mother, two sisters, brother, niece, family and all his friends are deeply saddened.

“Harley will always be remembered for his loving personality, beautiful smile and cheeky sense of humour. He will be deeply missed by us all. He had so much potential, we wish he was given more time.”