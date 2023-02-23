Getting good sleep could add years to your life, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Getting good sleep could add years to your life, study suggests

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 2:16 pm
Getting good sleep could see men live almost five years longer, and women more than two years longer, than men and women who sleep badly, new research suggests.

Sleeping well can play a role in supporting heart and overall health, and according to the new study, it may even impact how long you live.

Researchers found that young people who have better sleep habits are less likely to die early.

They say the findings indicate simply getting enough sleep is not good enough, and that the quality of sleep has an important role to play.

Good sleep was based on five different factors: ideal sleep duration of seven to eight hours a night, difficulty falling asleep no more than two times a week, trouble staying asleep no more than two times a week, not using any sleep medication, and feeling well rested after waking up at least five days a week.

Additionally, the findings suggest that about 8% of deaths from any cause could be attributed to poor sleep patterns.

Frank Qian, an internal medicine resident physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Centre in Boston, America, said: “We saw a clear dose-response relationship, so the more beneficial factors someone has in terms of having higher quality of sleep, they also have a stepwise lowering of all cause and cardiovascular mortality.”

The clinical fellow in medicine at Harvard Medical School and co-author of the study, added: “I think these findings emphasise that just getting enough hours of sleep isn’t sufficient.

“You really have to have restful sleep and not have much trouble falling and staying asleep.”

Each sleep factor was assigned zero or one point for each, for a maximum of five points, which indicated the highest quality sleep.

Dr Qian added: “If people have all these ideal sleep behaviours, they are more likely to live longer.

“So, if we can improve sleep overall, and identifying sleep disorders is especially important, we may be able to prevent some of this premature mortality.”

The researchers included data from 172,321 people (with an average age of 50 and 54% women) who participated in the National Health Interview Survey between 2013 and 2018 – which looked at the health of the US population and included questions about sleep and sleep habits.

People were followed for an average of 4.3 years, during which time 8,681 died.

Of these deaths, 2,610 (30%) were from cardiovascular disease, 2,052 (24%) were from cancer and 4,019 (46%) were due to other causes.

The study found that compared with people who had zero to one favourable sleep factors, those who had all five were 30% less likely to die for any reason, 21% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease, 19% less likely to die from cancer, and 40% less likely to die of causes other than heart disease or cancer.

Dr Qian said these other deaths are likely due to accidents, infections or neurodegenerative diseases, such as dementia and Parkinson’s disease, but more research is needed.

Among men and women who reported having all five quality sleep measures (a score of five), life expectancy was 4.7 years greater for men and 2.4 years greater for women compared with those who had none or only one of the factors.

For the current study researchers estimated gains in life expectancy starting at age 30, but they say the model can be used to predict gains at older ages too.

Dr Qian said: “Even from a young age, if people can develop these good sleep habits of getting enough sleep, making sure they are sleeping without too many distractions and have good sleep hygiene overall, it can greatly benefit their overall long-term health.”

More research is needed to determine why men had double the increase in life expectancy compared with women who had the same quality sleep.

One limitation of the study, presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session Together With the World Congress of Cardiology, is that sleep habits were self-reported and not objectively measured or verified.

