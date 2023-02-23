Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Driver uses ChatGPT to get airport drop-off fine reduced

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 2:24 pm
(Jeffrey Milstein/Gatwick Airport/PA)
(Jeffrey Milstein/Gatwick Airport/PA)

A motorist who received a fine after driving through Gatwick Airport’s drop-off area challenged it using ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) and won a much-reduced penalty.

Shaun Bosley, from Brighton, was dropping a work colleague at the airport last November and received a £100 “final notice” from NCP several months later, despite saying he had received no previous correspondence.

Mr Bosley, a sales consultant for Phyron, a Swedish company which produces videos for car dealerships using AI, turned to ChatGPT, which generates human-like conversations. Users simply type a request into a chat box and the system can generate a response almost instantly.

“In the end, I just typed, ‘write an appeal to a penalty charge notice for driving through Gatwick airport. I have received final notice, but never received first notice of the penalty’, and straight away it came back with a great response,” he told the PA news agency.

ChatGPT helped him create the appeal which referenced the “undue stress and hardship” the final notice had caused, and also requested that NCP provide “information regarding the circumstances” as to why Mr Bosley had failed to receive a first notice.

In the appeal letter, ChatGPT wrote: “I understand that it is my responsibility as a driver to be aware of the rules and regulations regarding driving through an airport. However, I never received the first notice of the penalty and therefore, did not have the opportunity to contest the charge or pay the fine in a timely manner.

“I believe that the debt collection process has been premature and I request that you reconsider the penalties imposed.”

Motorists dropping passengers at Gatwick must pay £5 for a maximum of 10 minutes. They are charged an additional £1 for every minute they stay after that up to a maximum of 20 minutes.

Mr Bosley said NCP replied “the next day” and reduced the fine to £15, which was the original amount.

He added: “It’s insane how it writes like a human. I didn’t have to look at it and think ‘that sounds like a robot, I need to change some of it’, it was so conversational.”

NCP told PA it “takes appeals on their own individual merit”.

The ChatGPT written appeal in full:

“Dear Sir or Madam,

“I am writing in regards to a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) I have received for driving through Gatwick airport. I have received a final notice but have not received the first notice of the penalty. I was shocked to receive the final notice and am appealing the penalty on the grounds that I was not aware of the violation until this final notice.

“I understand that it is my responsibility as a driver to be aware of the rules and regulations regarding driving through an airport. However, I never received the first notice of the penalty and therefore, did not have the opportunity to contest the charge or pay the fine in a timely manner.

“The sudden receipt of the final notice, without having received the first notice, has caused me undue stress and hardship. I believe that the debt collection process has been premature and I request that you reconsider the penalties imposed.

“I would be grateful if you could review the case and take into consideration my request for a waiver of the penalties.

“I would also appreciate it if you could provide me with information regarding the circumstances surrounding my failure to receive the first notice of the penalty.

“Thank you for taking the time to consider my appeal. I look forward to hearing from you soon.”

