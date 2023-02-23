Prince of Wales leads tributes to ‘legend’ John Motson after death aged 77

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Prince of Wales leads tributes to ‘legend’ John Motson after death aged 77

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 4:07 pm
Football commentator John Motson who has died at the age of 77 (Adam Davy/PA)
Football commentator John Motson who has died at the age of 77 (Adam Davy/PA)

The Prince of Wales has hailed commentator John Motson as “a legend whose voice was football” following his death aged 77.

Motson, known as “Motty”, became synonymous with English football during his distinguished 50-year career with the BBC.

He retired in 2018 after covering 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, 29 FA Cup finals and more than 200 England matches.

William led tributes to Motson on Thursday, tweeting to say he was “very sad” to hear of his death.

In a signed tweet, William said: “Very sad to hear about the passing of John Motson – a legend whose voice was football.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Hugely popular with generations of football fans and famous for his sheepskin coat, Motson began working for Match of the Day in 1971 and commentated on more than 2,500 games.

Motson, who became an OBE for services to sports broadcasting in 2001, was the son of a Methodist minister, born in Salford, Lancashire.

After starting out as a newspaper reporter in Barnet and then at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph, he joined the BBC in 1968 as a sports presenter on Radio 2.

Motson’s commentary on Ronnie Radford’s famous long-range strike which helped non-league Hereford knock top-flight Newcastle out of the FA Cup in 1972 saw him take top billing on Match Of The Day – pushing him into the spotlight and the affections of the sporting public.

His enthusiasm and deep knowledge of the game, its players and managers, earned him a place in the hearts of fans for five decades.

Current Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker described him as “a quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations”.

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler said Motson was the standard-bearer for those that followed.

“John was the standard-setter for us all,” Tyler said. “We basically all looked up to him – his diligence, his dedication, his knowledge. He was a very serious broadcaster but he was a real fun guy to be around.”

John Motson File Photo
John Motson was hailed as a “legend whose voice was football” (Martyn Hayhow/PA)

Fellow commentator Clive Tyldesley wrote on Twitter: “As a teenager I just wanted to be John Motson. Nobody else.”

Motson’s long career also took in two Olympic Games and Wimbledon’s memorable 1988 FA Cup final triumph against Liverpool at Wembley as the “Crazy Gang” beat the “Culture Club”.

Motson hung up his microphone for the BBC at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season and after his final game – Crystal Palace v West Brom – he was invited on to the pitch.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson made a special presentation and Motson was warmly applauded by fans.

Motson, educated at Culford School near Bury St Edmunds, began a career in journalism as a reporter in Barnet in 1963 and in 1967 he worked for the Sheffield Morning Telegraph.

His broadcasting career began the following year as a sports presenter on BBC Radio 2 and his big breakthrough came in 1972 when his commentary of Hereford’s famous upset of Newcastle in an FA Cup replay earned him a regular slot on Match of the Day.

Motson later said that he owed his commentating career to Radford’s goal.

He called his first FA Cup final in 1977 when he replaced David Coleman for Manchester United’s win against Liverpool and from 1979 to 2008 he commentated on every FA Cup final for the BBC.

He was also the BBC’s voice for other major football finals, including the European Championship and the World Cup.

In September 2017, Motson announced he would retire from the BBC at the end of the season and in 2018 the corporation celebrated his career with three special programmes, Motty Mastermind, Motty – The Man Behind The Sheepskin and Countdown To The Full Motty.

BBC director-general Tim Davie also described Motson as “the voice of a footballing generation”, steering fans “through the twists and turns of FA Cup runs, the highs and lows of World Cups and, of course, Saturday nights on Match of the Day”.

Davie added: “Like all the greats behind the mic, John had the right words, at the right time, for all the big moments.

“He will rightly be remembered as a legendary figure in British sports broadcasting, respected by those in the game, loved by fans and an inspiration to those who followed him in the commentary box.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Valerie Speirs, Professor of Molecular Oncology and Breast Cancer Researcher. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson.
Gaps identified by Aberdeen Uni study in male breast cancer treatment could have 'major…
Portlethen police station
Closure of Portlethen police station 'not consistent' with commitment to serve local communities
Murdered Brenda Page and her 13 Allan Street flat in Aberdeen where her body was discovered . Image: DC Thomson.
Blood-stained bed sheets shown to jury as ex-policeman describes Brenda Page murder scene
Storm had to have an operation after being injured on materials that were fly tipped. Image: Ivor Manson.
Dog seriously injured by fly-tipping in Highlands amid calls to take dumped rubbish more…
Donnie MacLeod, the owner of MacLeod Organics, was a pioneer of the veg box scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Can't find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg…
Live your best life in this ultra modern Aberdeen apartment. Photos supplied by Cala Homes.
Go through the keyhole of this chic Aberdeen show apartment
SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes has faced criticism after sharing some of her personal beliefs during her campaign (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Catherine Deveney: It's not the government's job to morally judge the people it serves
The Big Issue eBike scheme was rolled out in Aberdeen in November, but the launch was plagued by crime. But thanks to GPS technology and the police, this problem has vastly reduced. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebike thieves caught 'red-handed' thanks to GPS tracking
Duncan & Todd managing director Frances Rus. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan and Todd expands branch network to Keith but shuts in Huntly
The Gaelic Board will pay for signs featuring the new bilingual logo at NHS Highland's Assynt House headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'Too many chances and near misses': Employee says NHS Highland understaffing is putting patients…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented