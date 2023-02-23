William to take his children to visit homeless charity – just like mother Diana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William to take his children to visit homeless charity – just like mother Diana

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 5:08 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 5:46 pm
The Prince of Wales (PA)
The Prince of Wales (PA)

The Prince of Wales has pledged to follow in his mother’s footsteps and take his children to a homeless charity, just as Diana did with her sons.

William’s promise came when he toured The Passage, a homeless charity in central London, and met Sister Joan who remembers Diana, Princess of Wales’ private visit with William and the Duke of Sussex to meet rough sleepers in the early 1990s.

The future king officially opened two refurbished accommodation centres run by The Passage, a charity he supports as patron, during his visit and said he was more “determined than ever” to play a role in stopping the “human tragedy that is homelessness”.

Diana, Princess of Wales during a visit to the homeless charity the Passage with her sons, then Prince Harry and Prince William (The Passage)

Diana was instrumental in teaching her sons William and Harry about the issue of homelessness, taking them to meet rough sleepers during the early 1990s when they were young schoolboys to broaden their horizons.

William clasped hands with Sister Joan, from The Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul, a neighbour of The Passage, and chatted for a few minutes at the end of his visit.

In 1993, the princess and her sons first visited The Passage and it is thought this was when Sister Joan met Diana.

Sister Joan, 90, said about the princess: “She was beautiful and gentle, I cannot find the words to describe her. She was an ordinary person with no airs and graces, who could relate to anybody.

“I remember when they were signing the visitors’ book he said to his mum ‘what should I write?’ and she said ‘your name of course’.”

The nuns regularly volunteer at the homeless charity and are very much part of its community, and Sister Joan said about the future king: “He said he would bring his children one day to see us.”

Royal visit to The Passage – London
The Prince of Wales with residents during a visit to London homelessness charity The Passage (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

When William first arrived, he joined an art therapy group where those who have recently left the streets were encouraged to draw images of what home meant for them.

The men and women are all staying in one of the newly refurbished accommodation areas, Passage House, a rapid response assessment centre where their needs and issues can be supported.

There was an emotional moment when one of the group said the picture referred to his mother, and when William enquired about her, the man – only identified by his first name Colin – said she had died and the prince offered his condolences as the man wiped away a tear.

Later William visited the second refurbished accommodation block called Bentley House, which offers life-long flats to 20 individuals and chatted to new resident Mark Chiverton, 58, who had been living rough intermittently for the last 18 years.

Mr Chiverton, a Manchester United fan, soon turned the conversation to football and asked about the prince about his team and William replied: “Villa are doing alright, we’re doing okay – wanna be in the top 10.”

Royal visit to The Passage – London
The Prince of Wales unveils a plaque (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

Before unveiling two plaques to mark the official opening of the two accommodation blocks, which cost £9 million to refurbish, William said: “No single organisation or sector can end homelessness; but by working together in true partnership, organisations like The Passage can help demonstrate it is not an inevitable part of life.

“I believe this is how we can make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurrent. I am determined to play a significant role to support this becoming a reality and look forward to sharing further details later this year. ”

He told the gathered guests who included the charity’s supporters: “I am personally more determined than ever to play my part in working with others to do all we can to stop the human tragedy that is homelessness.”

