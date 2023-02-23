Queen Consort ‘fascinated’ by cactus and banana peel shoes at Jimmy Choo academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen Consort ‘fascinated’ by cactus and banana peel shoes at Jimmy Choo academy

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 5:55 pm
The Queen Consort an item of footwear made from sustainable cacti leather during a visit to the JCA London Fashion Academy, in Brentford, west London, to meet co-founders Jimmy Choo and Stephen Smith (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Queen Consort an item of footwear made from sustainable cacti leather during a visit to the JCA London Fashion Academy, in Brentford, west London, to meet co-founders Jimmy Choo and Stephen Smith (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The Queen Consort said the King would be “very interested” to learn about vegan-friendly shoes made from dried cactus and banana peel during a visit to designer Jimmy Choo’s London-based fashion academy.

It was the first day back to royal duties for Camilla, who contracted coronavirus for the second time last week and missed a run of engagements after suffering cold-like symptoms.

On Thursday, she visited JCA London Fashion Academy based in Brentford, west London, meeting academy co-founders fashion designer Mr Choo and Stephen Smith.

Queen Consort visit to Brentford
The Queen Consort looks at an item of footwear made from sustainable cacti leather (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Wearing a navy Anna Valentine coat, Camilla met children from Our Lady and St John’s Catholic primary school and was presented with a bouquet of flowers from Mr Smith’s son, five-year-old James Connor who was named after Mr Choo.

During her tour of the pioneering fashion school, the royal was introduced to Masters graduate student Sophie Park, who had used cactus leather from Mexico and dried banana peel to create her line of vegan-friendly shoes.

Speaking about her cruelty-free shoes, 27-year-old Ms Park told Camilla: “They basically mush down a cactus, dry it out in the sun and when it’s dry it’s ready to split the fibres up and weave again so there is literally no energy needed, it’s just the Sun. Banana skin is finer, better for clothes but for trimming on shoes it can work.”

Taking a closer look at the shoes, Camilla said: “My husband would be very interested to hear about this. That is fascinating. You learn something new every day. Absolutely fascinating.”

After the interaction, Ms Park told PA news agency: “It’s exciting and it’s actually really nice to hear they have such a strong interest in sustainability and she’s especially fascinated about the new materials so that’s nice.

“She also said her husband is very interested in the same thing, it’s just really great that all these new things are reaching everyone because it’s the most important thing at the moment.”

Queen Consort visit to Brentford
The Queen Consort meets children from Our Lady and St John's Primary school (Kirsty Wigglesworth/pa)

During her tour of the academy – which offers students the opportunity to learn how to make clothing, hats and shoes – Camilla met the founder of brand All Saints Kait Bolongaro who is the JCA’s programme leader for fashion design and accessories.

Camilla was also impressed with an embroidered flower gown canvas which took 18-year-old Cerys Reece two months to create and was described as “novelty” by the royal who had never seen artwork before like it.

On leaving the academy, the young students of Our Lady St John’s said their goodbyes while waving union jack flags, and bouquet-bearer James Connor was heard shouting: “We’ll miss you.”

After the visit, Mr Choo said: “If she didn’t care, she wouldn’t come here. That’s what the Queen (Consort) wanted, to show how care, love and conscious she is of the young generation.

“I am a foreign student, but the way I made my name, through education. I can put all my love and all my vision into one school.

“(I am) so happy, I dream about the Queen (Consort) coming to visit our school.”

Queen Consort visit to Brentford
The Queen Consort with Jimmy Choo (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Speaking about Camilla’s fashion sense, he added: “Obviously she knows her taste, she knows how to manage herself and look elegant and feminine.

“If you look at her she looks stunning, fashionable, tall and elegant, but good manners, that’s what people want. More importantly she cares, (knows) how to love and encourage people.”

Meanwhile the academy’s co-founder Mr Smith, who first met Mr Choo 18 years ago during a talk at his Leeds Art University, said: “We were incredibly blessed to have Her Majesty visit us, how gracious was she in terms of time. She wanted to stay and talk to every single student, honestly she really is so gracious.

“She’s just got over Covid, you could see that she was still recovering and yet she took the time to come and see us. The way that we teach is exactly Jimmy’s story, the idea that Jimmy’s father was his mentor, that’s how we teach.

“To have Her Majesty the Queen Consort here for us has been just an honour, we are genuinely thrilled.”

Queen Consort visit to Brentford
The Queen Consort unveils a plaque with Councillor Shantanu Rajawat, leader of Hounslow Council (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

During the visit, Camilla also re-opened the newly renovated Grade I listed Boston Manor to mark its 400th anniversary.

She viewed some of the restored rooms, and met architects, craftspeople, staff, apprentices and volunteers during a tour of the Jacobean house, opening to the public in Spring this year.

In the Drawing Room, leader of Hounslow council Shantanu Rajawat: “It was in 1963 that the late Queen Mother attended the former opening of Boston Manor House and was presented with a ceremonial key to celebrate the house and its rich cultural heritage.

“Fast forward 60 years and I am absolutely delighted to have Her Majesty the Queen Consort see the house restored to its former glory 400 years after it was first built. We would to present you with a similar ceremonial key.”

On receiving her own replica key, Camilla joked: “Will I be able to let myself in when I need a bit of a break?”

After unveiling a plaque to commemorate the unveiling, Camilla added: “I want to congratulate everybody on this wonderful project.

“It’s so exciting to find a gem like this in the middle of a very built up area, it wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for people like you putting it all back together again.

“It has been a huge pleasure to see all your wonderful work, so thank you.”

