Family of mother who died after Tenerife hit-and-run launch inquiry bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Family of mother who died after Tenerife hit-and-run launch inquiry bid

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 7:32 pm
Michelle Exton was a victim of a hit and run in Tenerife (Family Handout/PA)
Michelle Exton was a victim of a hit and run in Tenerife (Family Handout/PA)

The family of a British woman who died after a hit-and-run in Tenerife have appealed for help from ex-pats and tourists as they launched a legal challenge to force the Spanish authorities to “leave no stone unturned” to find the driver.

Michelle Exton, 50, suffered catastrophic head injuries when she and her mother Ann were hit by a white van which mounted the pavement when they were on holiday.

Ms Exton, from Dronfield, near Sheffield, died in hospital four days later as a result of the injuries she suffered in the collision near the resort of Golf del Sur in December.

Her 75-year-old mother suffered serious rib injuries in the crash.

Michelle Exton
Michelle Exton with her daughters Sophia (centre) and Jess (left) (Family handout/PA)

Now her family – including daughters Sophia, 23, and Jess, 14 – have launched a bid in the Spanish courts to force the authorities to reopen the case.

Their lawyers said on Thursday that officers launched an investigation to find the driver of the van, but this was brought to a halt by a judge who “stayed” the investigation after three weeks, effectively stopping inquiries.

Sophia said: “The last couple of months have been such a mix of emotions – hurt, pain, grief, anger.

“The decision to close the investigation has just added to the stress of everything.

“We’d do anything to have mum back in our lives but we know that’s not possible. Our focus now is on at least trying to honour her memory by getting the justice for mum that she deserves.”

She said: “We want the authorities to leave no stone unturned in trying to trace the driver.

“We’d be so grateful to anyone who came forward with information about the driver or the van.

“Lots of British people go to Tenerife on holiday, or have family that live there, so hopefully someone might have seen the van or the driver and come forward.”

Sophia also appealed to the driver to “find their conscience and come forward”.

“This wasn’t a minor incident. My mum, who had so much to live for, was killed and a family ripped apart forever by his actions.”

Michelle Exton death
Michelle Exton with her mother Ann (Family handout/PA)

Sophia said: “Mum was a ray of sunshine, a role model. She always had a smile on her face and her door was always open.

“She was always there when we needed her but would also go out of her way to help others.

“Nothing was ever too much trouble for Mum.

“Everyone loved her and she would light up the room. She really was beautiful inside and out.”

James Riley, serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “The decision by the judge to stay the investigation has only added to their pain.

“Michelle’s family believe that the decision was made before a thorough and proper investigation could be carried out and has denied them the chance to see the driver brought to justice.”

Mr Riley said that Ms Exton and Ann were on a road leading from Las Chafiras to Golf del Sur when the crash happened at about 8.30pm local time on Sunday, December 11 2022.

Following the collision, the driver briefly got out of the vehicle and saw the couple on the ground, before driving off.

The driver is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with a bald or closely shaven head.

Anyone with information can contact Mr Riley on on 0121 2035361 or james.riley@irwinmitchell.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Tavish Scott will highlight the lack of affordable homes at a rural housing conference
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Zander Fagerson, was concerned he might miss this Six Nations.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Cole Anderson has joined Inverurie Locos from Formartine United. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Members of the Oban Communities Trust gathered with representatives of contractors TSL outside The Rockfield Centre before work started. Image: Supplied.
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
Lochardil Primary School in Inverness.
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A young offender who survived a Caithness cliff fall that killed his girlfriend has been given a chance to get his life back on track Picture shows; Dominic Long. N/A. Supplied by Unknown - used previously without credit on November 4, 2022 Date; Unknown
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court

Editor's Picks

Most Commented