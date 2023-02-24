Sequel to Dr Seuss book How The Grinch Stole Christmas! announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sequel to Dr Seuss book How The Grinch Stole Christmas! announced

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 11:57 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 12:01 pm
How The Grinch Lost Christmas! will be published in September (HarperCollins/PA)
How The Grinch Lost Christmas! will be published in September (HarperCollins/PA)

A sequel to How The Grinch Stole Christmas! by Dr Seuss has been announced by the publisher.

Dr Seuss Enterprises and HarperCollins Children’s Books said How The Grinch Lost Christmas! will pick up one year after the events of the original beloved book, which saw the grouchy creature’s heart grow three sizes as he came to love the festive period.

The original author, whose real name was Theodor Geisel and who died in 1991 at the age of 87, sold millions of copies of his Grinch book after it was published in 1957.

He also wrote popular books Horton Hears A Who! and The Cat In The Hat.

Susan Brandt, president and chief executive of Dr Seuss Enterprises, said the original Grinch tale is “one of the most beloved holiday celebration books of all time”, and the publisher “loves” the sequel, which was written by Alastair Heim and illustrated by Aristides Ruiz.

Heim has also written Dr Seuss books If I Ran Your School and I Am The Cat In The Hat, while Ruiz has illustrated The Cat In The Hat’s Learning Library books.

Juliet Matthews, colour publisher at HarperCollins, said “The original classic title is a perennial best-seller, so we are thrilled that the magic of Grinchmas now continues with this sequel How The Grinch Lost Christmas!, where we find out what happened to the Grinch after he stole Christmas.

“This new and exciting addition to the Dr Seuss canon of publishing will be the highlight of our seasoning offering in 2023.”

When the new book is published in September, readers will see the Grinch showing the Whos, who live in a town located on a speck of dust, that he has come to love Christmas.

His plan to win Who-ville’s Christmas crown by creating the biggest Christmas tree does not go as planned and he threatens to leave the town behind until he is reminded why he should stay, according to the publisher.

In the first book, and the 2000 Christmas movie of the same name starring Jim Carrey, the Grinch tries to ruin Christmas by stealing the town’s food and presents.

However with the help of a little girl called Cindy-Lou Who, and the singing of the Whos, he celebrates Christmas as he realises it is about family and neighbours.

How The Grinch Lost Christmas! will be published on September 5 by HarperCollins Children’s Books in the UK.

