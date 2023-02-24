Tributes to ‘loving father and grandfather’ at centre of murder investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Tributes to ‘loving father and grandfather’ at centre of murder investigation

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 1:09 pm
Gerald Wickes died on Wednesday (Leicestershire Police/PA)
Gerald Wickes died on Wednesday (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a great-grandfather found fatally injured at an address in Leicester after reports of a stabbing.

The family of 79-year-old Gerald Wickes issued a statement and a photograph through Leicestershire Police two days after a murder inquiry was launched into his death.

Officers were called at 4.59pm on Wednesday by East Midlands Ambulance Service following a report Mr Wickes had been stabbed at a property in Queens Park Way.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation launched.

A  17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of murder, a woman, 44, and man, 36 – both of whom were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to murder – all remain in custody.

Mr Wickes’ loved ones said in a statement: “Gerald was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by lots of family and friends.”

Speaking on Thursday, Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, senior investigating officer, of the East Midlands’ special operations unit, said: “A 79-year-old man has lost his life and we are fully committed to establishing the full circumstances as to how this has happened and who is responsible.

“We have a dedicated team working on the investigation and full support is being provided to the victim’s family.

“Three people currently remain in custody being questioned in connection with the incident.”

He also asked for the public’s help, asking people in the area on Wednesday if they heard or saw anything, and also urging people to come forward with any CCTV, doorbell or dashboard camera footage.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in touch with us,” added Mr Greenhalgh.

