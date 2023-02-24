Baby had dangerously low blood sugar levels over three days, Letby trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Baby had dangerously low blood sugar levels over three days, Letby trial told

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 5:30 pm
Lucy Letby denies the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of 10 others (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby denies the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of 10 others (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A baby boy allegedly poisoned by nurse Lucy Letby had dangerously low blood sugar levels on three successive days, a court has heard.

Letby, 33, is said to have added artificial insulin to a bag of intravenous liquid the infant was receiving at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.

Jurors at Manchester Crown Court heard how the brain is reliant on a “constant supply” of glucose to function and the risks of low blood sugar included seizures, coma and death.

Manchester Crown Court
The trial was being held at Manchester Crown Court (Manchester Crown Court/PA)

A medical expert told Manchester Crown Court that the youngster, Child L, suffered a hypoglycaemic episode which lasted from the morning of April 9 2016 to the middle of the afternoon on April 11.

Peter Hindmarsh, professor of paediatric endocrinology at University College London, said the results of a blood sample taken some time on the afternoon of April 9 meant he was “quite certain” that non-natural insulin was present in his system.

Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, said: “So somebody gave insulin to (Child L)?”

Prof Hindmarsh replied: “Yes, I agree with that statement and I think we should add that it was not prescribed insulin.”

Giving evidence on Friday, he considered the most likely method of administration was intravenously into a bag of dextrose, a sugar supplement, which was connected to Child L’s drip.

The Countess of Chester Hospital
The baby was receiving intravenous liquid at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit (Peter Byrne/PA)

Prof Hindmarsh said the volume of insulin required would be “quite small” and would not be noticeable in the bag or from a routine stock check.

He added: “Once in the bag it’s – in a sense – sealed off from you being able to detect it by smell.”

Jurors heard the dextrose concentration was increased as medics tried to bring Child L’s blood sugar levels up – which necessitated a change of bag – and the rate of infusion was also stepped up.

Prof Hindmarsh said despite that there was “not really much change in the glucose measurements which would imply there was ongoing insulin present and ongoing insulin action”.

He told the court that insulin could “potentially” have been added to at least three dextrose bags if the giving sets were also changed.

Prof Hindmarsh also raised the possibility that if the giving set remained the same then insulin could stick to its plastic, come off and then release into the bag.

Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby is also accused of attempting to murder Child L’s twin brother, Child M (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He agreed with Ben Myers KC, defending, that “sticky insulin” would eventually run out.

Mr Myers asked: “It is the case that sticky insulin could be operative over a similar period?”

Prof Hindmarsh replied: “I don’t think anyone has done this sort of study to be honest. I think the answer is I don’t know.”

He told Mr Myers the “relatively steady” blood sugar levels did not seem to be influenced by the increased infusion rates.

Mr Myers asked: “Would that be more consistent with it being added to the bag as you go on, rather than the sticky insulin?”

Prof Hindmarsh replied: “Yes.”

Letby is also accused of attempting to murder Child L’s twin brother, Child M, who collapsed at 4pm on April 9.

She is said to have injected air into his bloodstream while he too was on an intravenous drip in the same nursery as his brother.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues on Monday.

