Harry to discuss ‘living with loss’ and ‘personal healing’ at book event

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 3:22 am
The Duke of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 (Henry Nicholls/PA)
The Duke of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Duke of Sussex will discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing during a livestreamed event which follows the publication of his controversial memoir.

Tickets for the March 4 event, which cost £17 plus a £2.12 fee for UK customers, include a copy of Spare which became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in the UK since records began following its release in January.

Those who book tickets can also submit a question, with a selection to be put to the duke by a moderator during the live event which will see Harry speaking with Dr Gabor Mate, author of The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness & Healing in a Toxic Culture.

Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare
Harry (centre) and his brother William, now the Prince of Wales, pictured in 1990 with their late mother Diana, the Princess of Wales (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when the duke was just 12 years old.

In Spare, he described how difficult it was to deal with her death and he described the princess as his “guardian angel” and said she is with him “all the time”.

Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen, died in September 2022, the year after the death of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen, during a group photo at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2018 (John Stillwell/PA)

The duke and his wife, Meghan, have also spoken about the baby they lost when the duchess suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2020, a year after her first son Archie was born.

The couple also have a daughter Lilibet, known as Lili, who will be two in June and has Diana as a middle name in tribute to Harry’s mother. Lilibet was the Queen’s family nickname.

Harry’s ghost-written tell-all autobiography laid bare his frustrations with his family.

Duke of Sussex autobiography – Spare
William and Harry at the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 2021, on what would have been her 60th birthday (Yui Mok/PA)

He claimed his brother William, now the Prince of Wales, had knocked him to the floor at Harry’s then home Nottingham Cottage after calling the Duchess of Sussex “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

The duke claimed his father, now the King, put his own interests above Harry’s and was jealous of Meghan and the Princess of Wales, and that the Queen Consort sacrificed him on “her personal PR altar”.

The duke, who lives in California after moving to the US in 2020, has revealed he has enough material for two books, but held back because he does not think his father and brother would “ever forgive” him.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Harry will be invited to attend his father’s coronation in May.

– Ticket information and more details about the livestream event, produced by Penguin Random House in partnership with Barnes & Noble, Waterstones and Indigo Books & Music, can be found at PrinceHarryMemoir.com


