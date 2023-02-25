Residents report houses shaking as earthquake felt in South Wales By Press Association February 25, 2023, 10:10 am The earthquake was felt by people in the Rhondda, South Wales (Claire Hayhurst/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] Most Read 1 A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie 2 Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels… 3 Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly 4 Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs… 2 5 Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week 6 Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated 7 Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for… 8 Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom 9 Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights… 2 10 Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region More from Press and Journal Aberdeen homes still without water supply more than 20 hours on as investigations continue Walk this way: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife Mary-Jane Duncan: Time keeps on slipping into the future... George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else? Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Therese Coffey's latest stroke of genius Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash Editor's Picks Aberdeen budget: Plea to spare the arts ‘destructive’ cuts that would cost jobs and ‘tarnish city’s reputation’ Brenda Page’s ex-husband was ‘very unemotional’ when told she had been murdered, retired policeman tells court News Agenda: How the north and north-east is responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Woman punished after pet ferret mauled toddler who suffered 200 horrific wounds ‘We’ll all be on zimmers before Evanton Railway Station reopens’ says riled community campaigners ‘It’s like winning the ice cream Oscars’: Ballater shop scoops bronze award Most Commented 1 Readers' letters: Call to can deposit return scheme, poor crowd control at Spectra and GP shortage 2 Call to end 'poor imitation' supermarket rowies as World Buttery Championship roars back 3 Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 4 Aberdeen budget: Sports boss facing prospect of closing pools and gyms amid £700,000 cut threat 5 Scottish Government to decide fate of 'monstrosity' Old Aberdeen shed as owner fights council orders 6 Rebecca Buchan: Giant letters could spell out a brighter future for Aberdeen city centre 7 Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage challenged by John Swinney 8 Euan McColm: Kate Forbes is entitled to her faith - but she can't use it as a shield 9 'They're like supermarket mafia': Tesco boycott threat as Macduff Aldi plans blown apart by rival's legal challenge 10 Revealed: Aberdeenshire Council DID NOT fight Tesco legal challenge that sunk Macduff Aldi