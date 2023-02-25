Crowds gather in Omagh to demand end to violence after police officer’s shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crowds gather in Omagh to demand end to violence after police officer’s shooting

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 1:37 pm Updated: February 25, 2023, 4:21 pm
People taking part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. (Brian Lawless/PA)
People taking part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Hundreds of people have gathered to demand an end to paramilitary violence in Northern Ireland.

The main street of the Co Tyrone town of Omagh was brought to a standstill as crowds assembled in front of the courthouse for a rally in solidarity with a police officer shot by gunmen at a sports centre in front of his young son.

Standing a short distance from where a 1998 dissident republican bomb killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, they held posters saying: “No going back”.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill after the attack in Omagh on Wednesday night.

He was targeted at a sports centre where he coaches a youth football team.

Earlier, Beragh Swifts, the football club at which Mr Caldwell is a volunteer coach, led a solidarity walk through the village of Beragh on the outskirts of Omagh.

Police officer shot in Omagh
Club members and supporters in support of John Caldwell (Brian Lawless/PA)

Five men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the attempted murder investigation.

On Saturday afternoon, police said they had been granted more time to question four of the men.

A PSNI spokesperson said a court in Belfast had granted an extension to the detention of four male suspects, aged 22, 38, 45 and 47,  until 10pm on Tuesday February 28.

A fifth man, aged 43, who was arrested on Friday, also remains in custody.

Police have said dissident republican group the New IRA is their primary line of inquiry.

They have asked for any witnesses or those with information to contact detectives by calling 101 or online.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.

The rally in Omagh on Saturday morning was organised by trade unions.

Anton McCabe, secretary of Omagh Trade Union Council, said they were mindful a man remains critically ill, and children traumatised by the incident, and wanted to have a rally that was as respectful as possible.

“We are here today to say no going back – no going back to violence, fear and injustices,” he told those gathered, to applause.

Patricia McKeown of Unison said peace in Northern Ireland was only born when “a massacre was perpetrated on the men, women and children of Omagh”.

Police officer shot in Omagh
People taking part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence after the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Twenty-five years later, the attempt has been made again and your spirit and resolve is not broken,” she said.

“The factions who rejected our peace agreement will not change the resolve of the people.”

Padraig Mulholland of Nipsa said there are two Omaghs.

“There is the Omagh where this attack took place, but there is the positive Omagh; there is the Omagh that wants positive change and that was best represented by health and education workers who held another protest here earlier this week. They were here for young people, for working people, trying to fight for a better future,” he said.

“No going back, let’s fight for a better future for all.”

Mr McCabe made the final address, saying: “A clear message has gone out today: no going back.

“Those who shot John Caldwell on Wednesday were in serious danger of lighting a fire that could burn us all, and let us be clear, the people of Omagh today have said no – no going back.

“We are standing not just in horror at what was done to John Caldwell, but standing here saying, ‘Let us build a better society, of justice, peace and equality’.”

A minute’s silence was observed.

Speaking after the event, Mr McCabe hailed those who attended the rally, describing it as a strong message from the people of Northern Ireland that they do not want to return to violence.

Earlier, hundreds gathered in Beragh, about eight miles from Omagh, for a walk of solidarity from the Beragh Swifts ground for Mr Caldwell.

Police officer shot in Omagh
Crowds gathered in Beragh, about eight miles from Omagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

Beragh Swifts chairman Richard Lyons said the community gathered in support of their friend and for all the children affected by the shooting.

“It’s been a very difficult time for the club; it’s been a very difficult time for the community,” he said.

“John worked tirelessly for this club. He’s no different to any other volunteer… the contribution that John gives to this club is phenomenal and this is an unbelievably difficult time for us all.”

