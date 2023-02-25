Dan Walker ‘confident’ he is not to blame following bike crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dan Walker has said he is “confident that I am not to blame” after being involved in a bike crash on Monday.

The 45-year-old former BBC Breakfast presenter first shared the news of the incident with a post on Instagram, showing him with cuts to his face and a bloodied nose.

Writing in The Sunday Times newspaper, Walker said he “could have died” but confirmed he is unable to remember any details of the incident in Sheffield.

He said: “There is still nothing there, which a large part of me is very happy about.

“I can’t go into details at the moment because the police might take another week or so to publish their report but, after talking to Conor (a police officer), I am confident that I am not to blame and I hope this can be resolved outside the courts.

“I know I could have died but I also know how easy it is to make a mistake, even when you’re trying to be careful.

“I can’t really remember what they (the driver) looked like, from that moment they were looking over me as I came round, but I do recall that they looked deeply distressed and I imagine it is all they are thinking about at the moment.

“That Monday could have been the day that changed their life for ever. I asked Conor if I would be able to talk to the driver if they were OK with that. I’ll let you know what happens.”

Walker thanked the police, NHS and ambulance services, friends and family and members of the public who helped him following the crash.

Walker also said he has hated “doing nothing” and confirmed that he hopes to return to his role as a Channel 5 news anchor next week.

“As long as the swelling and bruising have gone down, I think I will go back to work later this week,” he wrote.

“Channel 5 have been brilliant. They sent me some chocolates in the post. I sucked the caramel one and will come back to the rest once the mouth is back to full power.”

In a number of Instagram posts following the accident, Walker, who lives in Sheffield where the incident occurred, gave further information on what happened and credited his bike helmet with saving his life.

Walker left the BBC for his current post at Channel 5 last year.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police previously told the PA news agency that as it was a “minor injury collision” the force would not be “providing details”.