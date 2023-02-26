‘It’s worth it’, says amputee who ‘crutched’ himself up Snowdon for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘It’s worth it’, says amputee who ‘crutched’ himself up Snowdon for charity

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 2:04 pm
Matt Edwards has raised more than £1,200 for the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity (Matt Edwards/PA)
Matt Edwards has raised more than £1,200 for the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity (Matt Edwards/PA)

An amputee who used crutches to hike to the summit of Snowdon said “it definitely kept me going” to remember the cause he has raised more than £1,000 for.

Matt Edwards, 24, is a boxing coach from Portsmouth, Hampshire, who vowed to raise funds for the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (Sands) after his brother-in-law, Callum, went through a stillbirth in 2022.

Mr Edwards lost his left leg below the knee five years ago when he was involved in a traffic collision while commuting to work on his motorbike, but along with his friend Jack Sharpe and Mr Sharpe’s 13-year-old nephew reached the summit of Mount Snowdon in North Wales on Saturday.

“I’m very, very proud of myself – it’s a mental push,” Mr Edwards told the PA news agency.

Matt Edwards
Matt Edwards crutched himself to the Snowdon summit and back (Matt Edwards/PA)

“I was kind of giving up towards the end, but then something in my brain (was) saying, ‘No, I can’t give up now because it’s for a good cause’.

“It definitely kept me going the whole time, I was thinking about my family, and my missus’ family, and (how the stillbirth) affected them last year.

“When we reached the summit, it’s just an amazing feeling … You’re so high, the wind’s blowing, you’re fricking cold, but it’s all worth it.”

Mr Edwards said that due to a lack of family support at the time and finding it “physically and mentally hard” to process the accident that resulted in the amputation, he turned to alcohol and drugs, and spent time in rehab for three weeks from February to March 2019.

The initial shock and difficulty of coming to terms with what happened developed into Mr Edwards turning his life around and a newfound lust for fitness and helping others, including creating a charity called Boxing for the Brain to help others with low self-esteem.

Matt Edwards
Mr Edwards said raising money for Sands ‘kept him going’ while climbing (Matt Edwards/PA)

Mr Edwards said he wanted to complete the challenge to hike Mount Snowdon in under six hours and the three managed it in five hours and 45 minutes.

He used crutches as he could not wear his prosthetic leg due to an abscess.

“When we were hiking the mountain, there (were) actually people that had two limbs and they looked fit and they were coming down, they’d turned back saying they couldn’t do it – it was knackering, too icy, too dangerous,” he said.

“That gave me the little push further to say, ‘Oh, if they can’t do it, I’m going to make sure I can.’

“I just wanted people to look at me and think, ‘If he can do it, I can do it.’”

“I get a thrill out of helping others.”

Mr Edwards said he hopes to inspire others to climb mountains (Matt Edwards/PA)
Mr Edwards said he hopes to inspire others to climb mountains (Matt Edwards/PA)

Mr Edwards said he did not expect his fundraiser to “do so well” after raising over £1,200 in just five days.

“It’s an accomplishment just raising the funds really.

“(To those who donated), thank you for following my journey, I appreciate every penny.

“It’s (for) a good cause and I hope to inspire people to climb mountains themselves.”

He said the money raised will be donated directly to Sands, who helped his brother-in-law grieve and get counselling sessions as well as supporting those who have experienced a stillbirth.

To find out more about Mr Edwards fundraiser, go to: www.gofundme.com/amputee-attempts-to-climb-mount-snowdon

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
2
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Weekly appeal for new homes Picture shows; Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. n/a. Supplied by Scottish SPCA Date; Unknown
Flora and Tessa, Lucy and Linda and Nova are looking for new homes –…
3
Tyninghame, Laide, will appeal to a wide range of buyers owing to its size and location.
Six lovely homes for sale in the north and north-east
4
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
6
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
7
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
8
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
9
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
10
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…

More from Press and Journal

The portraits on display at the National Museum of Scotland. Image: Duncan McGlynn.
18th century Highland clan portraits go on display at the National Museum of Scotland
Finn Russell nips through a gap against France in Paris.
Six Nations: Five key points from Scotland's battling but losing performance in Paris
Jamie Ritchie fights through tacklers in Paris.
Scotland's 'best performance' of Six Nations by 'best team ever' despite loss in Paris
The group were rescued by helicopter. Image: Braemar Mountain Rescue.
Warning for walkers after four people rescued from Cairngorms
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins battles with Glasgow City's Linda Motlhalo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's young players will learn from 7-0 defeat to ruthless…
Three guests posed for a photo with their cocktails. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Cocktails were shaken not stirred at Aberdeen's Granite Noir
Police have issued an appeal to try and trace Harry Ward. Image: Police Scotland
Concerns grow for missing teen, 15, last seen on Saturday in Banff
France's Gael Fickou goes through for the clinching try in Paris.
France 32 Scotland 21: Calamitous first quarter gives fighting Scots too much to do…
A large wood structure on the River Dee. Image: River Dee Trust.
Trees to help protect salmon and trout to be installed on River Dee with…
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner.
Formartine overcome Rothes; Banks o' Dee prove too strong for Deveronvale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented