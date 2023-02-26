Police granted extra time to question suspect in shooting of an off-duty officer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have been granted more time to question a suspect in the shooting of an off-duty officer in Northern Ireland.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill after the attack in Co Tyrone on Wednesday when he was shot in front of his young son.

He was targeted at a sports centre in Omagh where he coaches a youth football team and police believe the two gunmen involved fired multiple shots.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they believe the attack was terrorist-related, describing the New IRA as their primary line of inquiry.

People taking part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. (Brian Lawless/PA)

There were gatherings in Beragh and Omagh on Saturday in solidarity with Mr Caldwell and his family.

Six men, aged 22, 38, 43, 45, 47 and 71 years, have been arrested in Co Tyrone in recent days in the attempted murder investigation.

On Sunday, detectives were granted more time to question the 43-year-old man who had been arrested on Friday

“A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10pm on Tuesday, February 28,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“All six arrested men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.”

Police have asked for the public’s help in the investigation, and have appealed to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101 or online via

http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dashcam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1