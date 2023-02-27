Will Poulter to read Elmer children’s book in support of Alzheimer’s Research UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Will Poulter to read Elmer children’s book in support of Alzheimer’s Research UK

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 12:03 am
Will Poulter (Anderson Press/PA)
Will Poulter (Anderson Press/PA)

Actor Will Poulter is set to take part in a specially-filmed reading of children’s book Elmer And The Gift in support of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Andersen Press, the publisher of the Elmer book series, has partnered with the dementia charity on a multi-year campaign to encourage discussion of dementia and memory loss among families.

British actor Poulter, 30, said: “I loved reading the story of Elmer And The Gift in support of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“Thousands of families are impacted by dementia and talking about it to friends and family of any age is incredibly difficult.

60 Years of James Bond
Will Poulter (Suzan Moore/PA)

“David McKee’s Elmer the Patchwork Elephant is colourful, trusted and nostalgic for many parents, making the story a great way to start these important conversations with little ones.”

Poulter rose to fame for his roles in Son Of Rambow and The Chronicles Of Narnia film series, and is set to star in Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3.

Alzheimer’s Research UK has provided special notes to be included at the end of the paperback of Elmer And The Gift to help families discuss the difficult topic of dementia and memory loss.

The release of Poulter’s special reading of Elmer And The Gift will coincide with the release of both the paperback edition of the book and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 in May.

The reading will be available on a special Elmer site, set up by Alzheimer’s Research UK to provide additional online resources.

Elmer And The Gift is the 30th book in the series following the much-loved Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, written and illustrated by the late David McKee.

The book is the last to be written by McKee before his death in April last year at the age of 87.

David McKee with Elmer the Patchwork Elephant
Author and illustrator of the Elmer book series David McKee (Ewen MacDonald/Alamy/PA)

The story sees Aunt Zelda with a gift to give Elmer from his Grandpa Eldo, but due to struggling with memory loss she is unable to remember what the gift is or where she has put it.

Elmer and Aunt Zelda team up and set off on a journey to find Grandpa Eldo and discover the mystery of the forgotten gift.

Andersen Press, who first published the Elmer book series in 1989, and Alzheimer’s Research UK will continue their partnership into next year, which will mark the 35th anniversary of Elmer.

Speaking about the partnership, director of communications at Alzheimer’s Research UK Tim Parry, said: “We are excited to work with Andersen Press on Elmer And The Gift, a heart-warming story that celebrates the importance of love, patience and kindness when supporting people affected by dementia.

“Aunt Zelda’s story is familiar to many families, but it can be difficult to talk openly about dementia.

“With the help of Alzheimer’s Research UK’s advice, we hope the paperback book will allow adults to have important conversations with young people about the condition and its impact on our loved ones.

“Thank you to Andersen Press for helping us raise awareness and compassion around dementia, and for supporting our mission to bring about a world free from the fear, harm and heartbreak it causes.”

Elmer And The Gift will be released in paperback on May 4, with the reading from Will Poulter available online from early May.

