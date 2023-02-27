Second chance to see northern lights after dazzling display across the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Second chance to see northern lights after dazzling display across the UK

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 2:13 pm
The northern lights over the Hebrides in Scotland (Hannah Close/PA)
The northern lights over the Hebrides in Scotland (Hannah Close/PA)

The northern lights could be visible in the UK for a second evening in a row, 24 hours after perfect conditions saw them light up the night sky as far south as Cambridgeshire.

The natural phenomenon was spotted across the UK on Sunday evening, including in the Outer Hebrides, North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire.

The Met Office said the lights may also be visible on Monday evening, although cloudy skies may limit those who get a second chance to witness it.

The head of space weather at the Met Office, Mark Gibbs, said: “The aurora will continue tonight but with cloudy skies across much of the UK, it may be too optimistic to expect clear sightings two nights in a row.

“Last night’s sighting saw the coincidence of perfect conditions, making the aurora visible on the north horizon in the south of England.

“If you have a clear sky tonight, head outside around midnight and have a look, but it is most likely to be visible from the west coast of Scotland.”

The northern lights over St Andrews in Scotland
The northern lights over St Andrews in Scotland (Payton Cooney/St Leonard’s School/PA)

Mr Gibbs said that Sunday night saw the combination of a cloud-free sky, clear air, and a dim moon, which allowed members of the public to see over long distances with little light pollution, and spot the northern lights.

The activity seen last night was the result of a solar storm, which Mr Gibbs added was not unusual for this point in the solar cycle.

“What we saw yesterday was a bubble of magnetised plasma particles that had come off the sun, and they happened to be heading towards the Earth in this instance,” he said.

The northern lights over the Hebrides in Scotland
The northern lights over the Hebrides in Scotland (Hannah Close/PA)

“It took about two days for those particles to arrive from the sun, then the particles enter the Earth’s upper atmosphere and excite atoms.

“The most common sight is green, which is the result of oxygen atoms being excited. Last night we saw some reds and purples, indicative of nitrogen atoms being excited.”

PA photographer Owen Humphreys said he had “not seen pictures of the northern lights that strong and that far south in a very long time”.

He said amateur photographers stand their best chance of capturing the aurora if they are in the north of the country, but “the most important thing is spotting a clear sky”.

The northern lights over Shropshire
The northern lights over Shropshire (Alex Murison/PA)

“You’ve got to find somewhere with no light pollution, no moon, or a small moon, and photograph with a long exposure to let lots of light in,” Mr Humphreys added.

If you have a camera, he advised using a slow shutter with the aperture wide open at 2.8, and setting your camera on a tripod.

He added that the northern lights are not as visible to the naked eye as they are to a camera, with many new phones equipped with good technology for detecting the aurora.

“Check for a clear sky, but really just get out there and have a look,” he said.

