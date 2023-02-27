Mary McCartney exhibition to feature shots of sister Stella and Kate Moss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mary McCartney exhibition to feature shots of sister Stella and Kate Moss

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 8:26 pm
Mary McCartney (Ian West/PA)
Mary McCartney (Ian West/PA)

Mary McCartney is to stage a photography exhibition which captures “unexpected moments” from her life over the last 30 years – including shots of her sister Stella and supermodel Kate Moss.

Can We Have A Moment? Three Decades Of Photographs In Britain will be the first major showing of the 53-year-old’s work in the UK.

McCartney, daughter of Beatles star Sir Paul and photographer Linda, will take over Sotheby’s gallery on New Bond Street in London from March 9 to April 2.

McCartney said: “This exhibition is a reflection of my personality and the feelings I like to embrace.

“But, it is also very much about the viewer’s experience and the emotions that I hope they will experience while exploring the show.

“These photographs all have meaning to me, and I hope that by exhibiting them, they can have meaning for someone else too.”

The exhibition will feature 30 works including portraits, images of nature and photographs which have never been exhibited before.

Among the collection is a shot of supermodel Moss unzipping her dress and another of her fashion designer sister Stella which is described as a “nude portrait but you can’t see any nudity”.

A portrait of Tracey Emin sat in bed, dressed up and channelling the late Frida Kahlo also features.

The exhibition also forms part of Sotheby’s (Women) Artists’ campaign – which is running from February 22 through to the end of March.

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, the gallery will be staging a series of events, panel discussions and sales, culminating in a takeover of its London galleries, with a public exhibition dedicated to the work of female artists – including Can We Have A Moment.

McCartney will also appear as a guest speaker for the talk, Women In Art: From Image To Image-Maker, alongside writer Bettina Korek, artist Sonia Boyce and author Lisa Armstrong.

Her love for photography began at an early age and she followed in the footsteps of her late mother Linda, who was also a photographer.

After leaving school, she joined the music book publishing company Omnibus Press as a picture editor and worked on a David Bowie publication.

