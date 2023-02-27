Seven healthy habits ‘may help cut the risk of dementia’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seven healthy habits ‘may help cut the risk of dementia’

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 9:01 pm
A new study suggests seven healthy habits can cut the risk of dementia (PA)
A new study suggests seven healthy habits can cut the risk of dementia (PA)

Adopting seven healthy habits in middle age may help cut the risk of dementia, a long-term study suggests.

Experts found that being active, eating a better diet, maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, keeping normal blood pressure, controlling cholesterol and having low blood sugar may all cut the chances of developing conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

The study, which followed women for two decades, has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal and will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s annual meeting in Boston.

Pamela Rist, an assistant professor and from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said: “Since we now know that dementia can begin in the brain decades before diagnosis, it’s important that we learn more about how your habits in middle-age can affect your risk of dementia in old age.

“The good news is that making healthy lifestyle choices in middle age may lead to a decreased risk of dementia later in life.”

The study involved 13,720 women who were aged 54 on average at the start of the research.

After 20 years of follow-up, researchers looked at US health data to identify those who had been diagnosed with dementia.

Some 1,771 women, or 13% of those in the study, had developed dementia.

For each of the seven health factors, people were given a score of zero for poor or “intermediate” health, and one point for ideal health, leading to a total possible score of seven.

The average score was 4.3 at the start of the study and 4.2 a decade later.

After adjusting for factors such as age and education, researchers found that for every increase of one point in the score, a person’s risk of dementia fell by 6%.

Ms Rist said: “It can be empowering for people to know that by taking steps such as exercising for half an hour a day or keeping their blood pressure under control, they can reduce their risk of dementia.”

Dementia is a group of symptoms that get worse over time and include memory loss, confusion, problems with language and needing help with daily living.

The new study was supported by the US National Institutes of Health.

The researchers said there were limitations to their study, including the fact they were unable to look at how factors such as quitting smoking influenced the risk of dementia later in life.

Susan Mitchell, head of policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “This large study adds to the overwhelming evidence that by being active and eating healthily in middle age, women can reduce their chances of dementia in later life.

“Dementia affects everyone but women are far more likely to develop it than men and it’s now the leading cause of death among British women.

“Whatever our gender, we can all take simple steps to reduce our risk of dementia.

“Beyond being active and looking after our heart, getting a good night’s sleep, challenging our brain and keeping connected to the people around us can all help reduce our chances of developing dementia.

“We’d encourage anybody who would like to know more about their own brain healthy behaviours to complete Alzheimer’s Research UK’s online Think Brain Health Check-in.”

Dr Richard Oakley, associate director of research at Alzheimer’s Society, said the charity would like to see the study’s full results, adding: “Although getting older is the biggest risk factor in developing dementia, this research has shown once again that there are things that people can do to lower their risk.

“Whilst several risk factors like age and genetics are outside of our control, this preliminary study supports existing evidence that lifestyle factors play a role in dementia risk.”

Last week, experts from University College London (UCL) said that staying active throughout adulthood could help stave off dementia.

Their long-term study found that people who exercise as they age are more likely to have good brain health than those who take up an activity for shorter periods of time but then give it up.

In the UK, it is estimated that around 850,000 people have dementia.

There were more than 55 million people worldwide living with dementia in 2020.

