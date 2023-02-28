National Trust to use coppicing in bid to boost nightingale numbers in Suffolk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
National Trust to use coppicing in bid to boost nightingale numbers in Suffolk

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 12:04 am
Coppicing work takes place at Sutton Hoo (National Trust Images/Darren Olley/PA)
The nightingale population at a Suffolk site considered to be one of Britain’s most important archaeological discoveries could be boosted by an ancient system of woodland management, conservationists hope.

Sutton Hoo is thought to be the final resting place of King Raedwald, who ruled in the seventh century.

Its nightingale population was referenced in Netflix film The Dig, about the 1939 excavation of an Anglo-Saxon burial ship.

In the film, the fictional character Rory Lomax tells archaeologist Peggy Piggott how nightingale song reminds him of the woods at Sutton Hoo.

A nightingale in the woods at Sutton Hoo, Suffolk. (National Trust Images/ Jonathan Plews/ PA)
The National Trust, which looks after Sutton Hoo, plans to reintroduce the woodland management technique of coppicing to the site.

It will be the first time the technique has been used there since the majority of the original woodland was felled after the Great Storm in 1987, the conservation charity said.

Coppicing, which dates back to the Stone Age, involves the cutting of trees close to the ground on a regular cycle, encouraging fast new growth.

The process would allow more light into the woodland floor, which in turn would boost flowers and bramble, which is the “perfect nesting habitat for nightingales”, said Jonathan Plews, National Trust ranger at Sutton Hoo.

“Currently, there are a small number of nightingales on the estate, limited to one area of woodland,” he said.

“Last year we recorded four singing males at Sutton Hoo and the hope is we can attract many more in the future through this form of woodland management technique.”

The songbirds have seen a population decline of 90% in the last 50 years and are now listed among the UK’s most threatened birds, featuring on the UK red list of conservation, the National Trust said.

Mr Plews said rangers this year are working in an area of woodland where the “dense tree canopy means there is very little ground flora”.

Coppicing works taking place at Sutton Hoo, Suffolk. (National Trust Images/ Darren Olley/ PA)
“As we begin coppicing, we would expect to see flowers such as bluebells, wood anemone and foxglove grow, along with bramble, which is the perfect nesting habitat for nightingales,” he said.

“It will take a few years for the bramble to establish, but in approximately four years we hope to see more nightingales moving in, as well as other protected and ‘at-risk’ birds such as spotted flycatcher, wood lark and nightjar.”

The coppicing will be carried out by a team of staff and volunteers using chainsaws and a mini tractor to limit disturbance to the woodland floor when extracting the timber.

This will protect the archaeological features in the woodland, which include a Roman quarry and Second World War anti-air platform.

Wood felled as part of the coppicing work will be used to build fences, gateways, benches and sculptures across the estate, as well as to build bird boxes to further support the endangered species.

