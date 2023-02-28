Kate beats William at endurance spin class

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Kate beats William at endurance spin class

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 4:18 pm
The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in a spin class during a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot (Jacob King/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in a spin class during a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot (Jacob King/PA)

The Princess of Wales beat her husband in a virtual endurance spin race in the Italian Dolomites – while wearing high-heeled boots.

Kate and William joined an exercise class at Aberavon leisure and fitness centre in Aberavon, South Wales.

They were challenged to see who could cycle the farthest in 45 seconds while riding uphill in the Italian mountains.

The Princess of Wales beat her husband during an endurance spin class at the Aberavon leisure and fitness centre (Jacob King/PA)
The Princess of Wales beat her husband during an endurance spin class at the Aberavon leisure and fitness centre (Jacob King/PA)

Kate won a small trophy after emerging victorious from the Tour de Aberavon – although the distance she won by was not revealed.

Entering the cycling room, William apologised to the cyclists and said: “Sorry for ruining your spin class.”

Before climbing on to his bike, the Prince joked to his wife: “You have got high heels on.”

The Princess, who was wearing a cream top, checked skirt and black boots, said: “Not sure I am dressed for this.”

During the race, Kate adjusted the gears and laughed: “Can I make it harder?”

After finishing, William, who was breathing deeply, joked: “Talk to you in a minute.”

The royal couple were taking part in a virtual race in the Italian Dolomites (Jacob King/PA)
The royal couple were taking part in a virtual race in the Italian Dolomites (Jacob King/PA)

The royal couple took part in the cycle race during a day of engagements in South Wales ahead of St David’s Day.

At the leisure centre, they met by members of the Aberavon Swimming Club who use the 25-metre pool for training.

They then toured the sports hall and met children from Tywyn Primary School who were taking part in a range of indoors sports, including athletics and gymnastics.

Also present were Welsh professional athletes, including Harrison Walsh and Hannah Brier, who were joining the session.

Seven-year-old Rafael Vazquez, from Swansea, presented the Prince and Princess with a set of Welsh leotards for their children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

His mother Jo Vazquez said: “It was wonderful to meet them. They are so genuine people and have a real interest in the community, children and sport.

“They said how interested they were in keeping leisure centres open, especially swimming, as it is such a key skill for life.”

Upon leaving, William and Kate spent time meeting some of the 300 members of the public who had gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the royal couple and take selfies.

Sienna David, a member of Aberavon Swimming Club, presented the princess with a bouquet of sunflowers.

The 12-year-old from Port Talbot said: “It was amazing – really great experience.”

She spoke to William for a few minutes and described their conversation, saying he was concerned she was wearing a T-shirt in the cold weather.

“He was saying it was very cold and he asked me what my favourite swimming stroke was,” she added.

Leisure centre manager Chris Pugh said the visit was “absolutely fantastic and amazing”.

“We were delighted to be able to showcase what we do here and the part we play in supporting the community,” he said.

“There is something here for everyone in the community, whether it is swimming, fitness or sport.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
The A98 remains closed due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in a spin class during a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot (Jacob King/PA)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called to the scene.
Fraserburgh lifeboat called to Aberdour Bay after reports of person in the water
7
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Forensic scientist Andrew Gibb said only DNA profiles matching Christopher Harrisson and Brenda Page were found at the murder scene. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
Stewart Angus, coastal ecology manager at NatureScot. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
James Millar: All change at the top? Don't bet on it

Editor's Picks

Most Commented