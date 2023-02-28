Honoured HIV charity co-founder hails Diana’s support in the 1980s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Honoured HIV charity co-founder hails Diana’s support in the 1980s

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 4:32 pm
Martyn Butler after being made an OBE (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Martyn Butler after being made an OBE (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A co-founder of the Terrence Higgins Trust who has been made an OBE has said Diana, Princess of Wales’s support in the 1980s made him feel like the HIV charity was “doing the right thing”.

The trust, which initially raised funds for research and awareness, was set up after Martyn Butler’s friend Terry died from an Aids-related illness in 1982, and was named in his honour.

Mr Butler received his OBE award for services to charity and public health at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

He told the PA news agency he valued the opportunity to thank the royal family for how they have supported the trust and people living with HIV.

Recalling the difficulty of the work in the 1980s when stigma and homophobia were rife, Mr Butler said: “Having an advocate like Diana made me feel as if we weren’t insane – we were doing the right thing.”

He added that Diana had been well known for “creeping” into hospices to chat with patients in the early hours of the morning.

He said: “From Princess Margaret, to Princess Diana, to Prince Harry to Prince William, they have all supported the Terrence Higgins Trust over the past 40 years and we still to this day feel the effect that Diana has in the way that we treat and look after people with HIV.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Martyn Butler with the Princess Royal (Yui Mok/PA)

“There were whole periods when the government weren’t interested but the royal family were there for us.”

He said he surprised the Princess Royal by “turning the tables” and thanking her during the investiture ceremony, and she said something along the lines of, “Oh gosh, thank you so much.”

He called the award a “huge honour” and told PA he received it on behalf of all those involved in the Terrence Higgins Trust.

The trust’s founders hoped that naming the charity after Terry would personalise and humanise Aids in a public way.

Asked if they had been successful, Mr Butler said: “I think I will only ever feel successful when there is no need for the Terrence Higgins Trust.

Diana visiting an Aids hospice in east London
Diana visiting an Aids hospice in east London (Martin Keene/PA)

“One of my biggest ambitions is to be able to close it down and we’re far from that, unfortunately.”

But he hailed medical advances in the treatment of HIV over the last 40 years.

“I have seen dying men get out of bed and walk again,” Mr Butler said.

He called it a huge difference compared with a time when he “buried” many of his friends.

Mr Butler told PA he wants to stop all new infections of HIV by the end of the year.

