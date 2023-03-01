Population-wide gene testing ‘limited in its ability to predict disease risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Population-wide gene testing ‘limited in its ability to predict disease risk’

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 12:03 am
(Rui Vieira/PA)
(Rui Vieira/PA)

Population-wide screening for variations in thousands of genes is limited in its ability to accurately predict the risk of developing a disease, experts have warned.

In an analysis published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), scientists have said that polygenic risk scoring, which is an estimate of an individual’s genetic susceptibility to a disease, fails to take into account other factors that contribute to disease risk, such as smoking or deprivation.

A group of experts from The Institute of Cancer Research, London, the University of Oxford and University College London (UCL), are calling for clarity on the expected benefits of this approach.

Lead author Dr Amit Sud, academic clinical lecturer in genetics and epidemiology at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “There is a huge amount of enthusiasm about polygenic scores, and they do have the potential to improve our ability to predict who will or will not develop a disease, albeit rather modestly.

“But we argue that the benefits and harms surrounding the use of polygenic scores are carefully evaluated before they are widely implemented.

“Given the majority of disease in a population occurs in people who are not at high polygenic risk, these scores should not detract from effective population-wide screening and interventions to address modifiable and impactful risk factors like smoking and socioeconomic deprivation.”

It comes as five million people in the UK are set to be offered polygenic scores, as part of Our Future Health, which is the UK’s largest research programme.

Through the NHS, these participants will be offered information on the risk of developing a disease based on polygenic scores, which in turn, will influence clinical decision-making and access to screening.

Meanwhile, the experts said that two recent Government reports have shown “marked enthusiasm” for polygenic scores in healthcare.

They argue that large studies are needed to carefully evaluate the risks of polygenic risk scoring, which looks across thousands of variants in a person’s DNA to gain a collective assessment of the genetic risk of diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, or diabetes.

At present, this type of testing focuses on a small number of well-understood disease mutations – such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 in breast and ovarian cancer – which can significantly raise the risk of developing those diseases.

But the experts said using polygenic scores to screen for people at risk of common illnesses such as heart disease or other types of cancer will miss the majority of cases in the population.

And in many cases, it would also involve a large number of healthy individuals undergoing invasive tests and therapies who will never go on to develop the disease, they added.

The scientists cite an example where the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) uses a 17% lifetime risk of breast cancer as the threshold for deeming women at “moderate risk”.

But in a polygenic risk score study – which also used this threshold – only 39% of women who will go on to develop breast cancer have moderate or high-risk scores.

This means the majority of breast cancer cases are missed using these scores, the scientists said.

Conversely, 22% of women who will not develop breast cancer will have a high polygenic risk score and will therefore be a “false positive”, they added.

Anneke Lucassen, professor of genomic medicine at the University of Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Medicine, said: “Polygenic scores offer really important insights in research, but using them in screening programmes – or clinical care – is often less predictive than people might expect.

“Our research is a reminder that polygenic scores only measure a small proportion of overall disease risk, and should not distract from efforts to address modifiable risk factors for diseases.”

