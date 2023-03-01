Scientists uncover earliest insects covered in pollen from 280 million years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Scientists uncover earliest insects covered in pollen from 280 million years ago

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 12:04 am
An artistic reconstruction of tillyardembia feeding on a pollen cone a gymnosperm plant (Andrey Atuchin/Biology Letters)
An artistic reconstruction of tillyardembia feeding on a pollen cone a gymnosperm plant (Andrey Atuchin/Biology Letters)

Scientists believe they have uncovered the earliest insects to be covered in pollen, dating back to around 280 million years ago.

Palaeontologists in Russia discovered fossil remains of ancient earwig-like insects, known as tillyardembiids, in a lagoon near the village of Chekarda, about 1,600km from Moscow.

These tillyardembiids, which hail from the Paleozoic era from around 542 to 250 million years ago, were found covered in pollen from seed-producing, non-flowering plants known as gymnosperms.

This was long before flowering plants became more common, sometime between 100 to 50 million years ago.

Tillyardembia fossil with enlarged area showing pollen attached to its body
Tillyardembia fossil with enlarged area showing pollen attached to its body (Alexander Khramov/Russian Academy of Science)

The scientists said their findings, published in the journal Biology Letters, predate the earliest known pollen-covered insects by 120 million years.

They also believe the behaviour of these tillyardembiids could be seen as a precursor to insect pollination.

Dr Alexander Khramov, a senior researcher at the Paleontological Institute, Russian Academy of Science in Moscow, told the PA news agency: “Our discovery sheds light on the early evolution of insect pollination.

“It provides direct, smoking-gun evidence of pollen dispersion by Paleozoic insects.”

Dr Khramov and his colleagues found a handful of extinct tillyardembiids with pollen preserved on their heads, thoraces, legs and abdomens.

He said fossils such as these are rare to find.

Dr Khramov told PA: “To uncover them (the tillyardembiids), palaeontologists like me split the rock with a hammer.

“The insect-bearing rocks of Chekarda were deposited at the bottom of an ancient lagoon about 280 million years ago, in the early Permian period (the last period of the Paleozoic era).

“This was a time when ambers with insect inclusions did not exist.

“It was really unexpected to discover that pollen could be preserved on body surfaces of Paleozoic insects flattened in the rock.”

The researchers said that judging by the pollen composition, the tillyardembiids only ever visited a narrow range of host plants.

While recent fossil discoveries suggest insect pollinators and gymnosperms may have co-evolved – long before the appearance of flowering plants – the experts said it is impossible to say for certain whether tillyardembiids were pollen consumers or contributed to pollination.

Dr Khramov said: “Tillyardembiids had wings, so they could disperse pollen more effectively.

“We cannot go back in a time machine to observe whether these insects did pollination work or not.

“Even if they pollinated ancient gymnosperms all day round, there are no ways to prove it with certainty by means of palaeontology.

“Who knows, maybe they simply gobbled up pollen, and plants did not benefit from it?

“Anyway, what we could say for sure is that tillyardembiids visited quite a narrow range of plants and carried their pollen in large amounts.

“So I do not see why they could not have been pollinators.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
An artistic reconstruction of tillyardembia feeding on a pollen cone a gymnosperm plant (Andrey Atuchin/Biology Letters)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
2
The body was found near Aberdour Beach in Aberdour Bay, Image: Google Maps.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
3
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
5
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
6
Angus Murray leaving court: Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner who attacked ARI nurse with cutlery described by lawyer as ‘no knife-wielding maniac’
7
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the ‘forgotten park’ due to rubbish and graffiti
8
There was a public meeting about the Macduff Aldi plans on Monday night
‘We wanted this more than anything’: Emotional public meeting as council vows to get…
2
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Northern Lights in Skye. Image: by Isabel Nelson Rapson.
Northern Lights to brighten Scottish skies for the third night in a row

More from Press and Journal

crash Alford
Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash near Alford
Tain Sheriff Court
Man brandished Buckfast bottle and told victim: 'You're not so hard now'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bree admitted being concerned in the supplying of Cocaine Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Ross Bree . N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/02/2023
Man offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Joy Dunlop has made her first solo album in ten years. Image: Joy Dunlop.
Argyll weather forecaster pours sunshine onto traditional canon of Gaelic songs
Spectra is just one of Aberdeen's many cultural festivals that relies on funding (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen simply can't afford proposed council culture cuts
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie.(Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Ross McCrorie's versatility hailed by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson
CR0040783, Callum Law, Inverurie, Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, January 28, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Low believes Inverurie can have final say
Lewis McKay, Fraser Troup, Leah McKay and Emily Hector attended the launch in Keith today. Image: Jason Hedges.
Moray Council launches Sports Kit for All project in Keith to help youngsters get…
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: Yes (first) minister, it is time for a 'reset'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented