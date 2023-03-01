Charities worried about their ability to survive, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charities worried about their ability to survive, survey suggests

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 12:22 am
Charities working for the prevention or relief of poverty are particularly likely to report an increase in demand for services, the CAF said (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Charities working for the prevention or relief of poverty are particularly likely to report an increase in demand for services, the CAF said (Jonathan Brady/PA)

More than half of charities are worried about their ability to survive and those in the north of England are among the hardest hit, a survey of more than 1,300 organisations has suggested.

The majority (57%) reported that demand had increased in January compared with the same time last year, while less than a third (31%) are very confident that their current funding is secure, the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) said.

At the beginning of the year 53% said they were either “very” or “slightly worried” about struggling to survive, the research found.

This was up from 51% in October but down from a peak of 60% in December.

The CAF said that in the north of England demand has increased for more than two thirds (67%) of charities, compared with 55% across the rest of England.

It added that charities in the North are also significantly more likely to have used their reserves to meet running costs than those based elsewhere in England – 63% compared with 50%.

Results also differed depending on the type of charity, the survey found, with those working for the prevention or relief of poverty “particularly likely” to report an increase in demand for services, the CAF said.

The percentage was 87% compared with a sector average of 58%.

Faith-based charities and arts, culture and heritage charities were among those least likely to report an increase in demand, the CAF said.

Among its recommendations to the Government, the foundation called for more financial support, targeted help in the form of reviewing the non-domestic energy support package after March, and automated Gift Aid to address the £500 million which it said is unclaimed every year.

CAF chief executive Neil Heslop said: “Imagine what this winter would have been like without charities helping people day in, day out with food, shelter and care. Even as the economic outlook might look brighter than feared, charities across the UK are saying loud and clear that they are still facing the squeeze from falling income, rising costs and rising demand.

“Those in the north of England have reported some of the biggest increases in need and are more likely than charities elsewhere in England to have used their reserves to pay bills.

“The dramatic cut in Government support for energy bills from April will put many charities in an even more precarious position, particularly those who are helping the most vulnerable. But they are not businesses and have no way to pass their costs on.

“The Chancellor should use his upcoming Budget to acknowledge the contribution charities are making everywhere – and provide the additional ongoing support they need to face the future with confidence.”

CAF surveyed a total of 1,323 organisations across the four nations of the UK from October to January 2023.

Of those, 97 were based in Scotland, 59 in Wales and 18 in Northern Ireland.

The CAF said the sample sizes for those areas were not big enough to provide any more detailed analysis but that they hope to gather enough data to do so in future research.

A Department of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) spokesperson said: “We know charities are contending with increases in running costs, which is why we provided an £18 billion package of energy support for organisations and businesses throughout the winter.

“Charities have shown huge resilience over the past few years and will continue to receive support for their energy bills until March 2024 under the Government’s Energy Bills Discount Scheme.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Charities working for the prevention or relief of poverty are particularly likely to report an increase in demand for services, the CAF said (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
2
The body was found near Aberdour Beach in Aberdour Bay, Image: Google Maps.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
3
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
5
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
6
Angus Murray leaving court: Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner who attacked ARI nurse with cutlery described by lawyer as ‘no knife-wielding maniac’
7
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the ‘forgotten park’ due to rubbish and graffiti
8
There was a public meeting about the Macduff Aldi plans on Monday night
‘We wanted this more than anything’: Emotional public meeting as council vows to get…
2
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Northern Lights in Skye. Image: by Isabel Nelson Rapson.
Northern Lights to brighten Scottish skies for the third night in a row

More from Press and Journal

crash Alford
Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash near Alford
Tain Sheriff Court
Man brandished Buckfast bottle and told victim: 'You're not so hard now'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bree admitted being concerned in the supplying of Cocaine Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Ross Bree . N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/02/2023
Man offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Joy Dunlop has made her first solo album in ten years. Image: Joy Dunlop.
Argyll weather forecaster pours sunshine onto traditional canon of Gaelic songs
Spectra is just one of Aberdeen's many cultural festivals that relies on funding (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen simply can't afford proposed council culture cuts
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie.(Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Ross McCrorie's versatility hailed by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson
CR0040783, Callum Law, Inverurie, Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, January 28, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Low believes Inverurie can have final say
Lewis McKay, Fraser Troup, Leah McKay and Emily Hector attended the launch in Keith today. Image: Jason Hedges.
Moray Council launches Sports Kit for All project in Keith to help youngsters get…
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: Yes (first) minister, it is time for a 'reset'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented