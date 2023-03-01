What the papers say – March 1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers are led by the Prime Minister’s attempts to sell his Brexit deal.

The Times, The Independent and the Daily Express all carry Rishi Sunak’s comments to Tory holdouts that the deal is the best offer they will get.

Wednesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Take it or leave it, Sunak tells DUP, I won’t change my Brexit deal” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/exxBNdFIks — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 28, 2023

The i says the PM is prepared to push his plan through even without the support of unionist and hardline Brexiteer critics.

Wednesday's front page: Sunak gambles his political career on defying Brexit deal critics#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4i7TXGqXYN — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 28, 2023

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and Metro report police fear the missing baby of an aristocrat and her partner has come to harm, after the pair were caught following 53 days on the run.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 'KILLED' BY THEIR NEGLECT 🔴 Search for newborn as police quiz couple over manslaughter#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/LtL1rqWCmd — Metro (@MetroUK) February 28, 2023

The Telegraph leads with a leaked trove of more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages from Government figures amid the height of the pandemic.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Hancock rejected Whitty's advice on care home tests'#TomorrowsPapersToday Read the story here: https://t.co/6L39959qrQ Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/IcbR6pyUET — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 28, 2023

The Guardian says MPs have warned the NHS’ £14 billion recovery plan is already off-track.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 1 March 2023: NHS £14bn recovery plan already failing to meet targets, MPs warn pic.twitter.com/DSiF1D6u7t — The Guardian (@guardian) February 28, 2023

The Daily Mirror carries a heart-warming story of a double hand transplant recipient.

The Financial Times reports Jaguar owner Tata Motors has requested more than £500 million of Government aid to build a new battery factory in Britain.

Wednesday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Jaguar owner Tata demands £500mn of aid to build battery plant in Britain” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AmoBuwGN42 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 28, 2023

And the Daily Star says food shortages have forced market traders to quadruple their vegetable prices.

Tomorrow's front page – We're living in very bleak times🙃https://t.co/nL8TNqJleE pic.twitter.com/J4WZnQ24M3 — Daily Star (@dailystar) February 28, 2023