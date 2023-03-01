Ghislaine Maxwell lodges appeal against sex trafficking conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ghislaine Maxwell lodges appeal against sex trafficking conviction

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 5:54 am
Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has lodged an appeal against her sex-trafficking conviction – claiming victims had 'faded, distorted and motivated memories' (US Department of Justice/PA)
Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has lodged an appeal against her sex-trafficking conviction – claiming victims had ‘faded, distorted and motivated memories’ (US Department of Justice/PA)

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has lodged an appeal against her sex-trafficking conviction – claiming victims had “faded, distorted and motivated memories”.

The 61-year-old was found guilty by a jury of luring young girls to massage rooms for paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to molest between 1994 and 2004.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison at the federal court in the Southern District of New York in June last year.

In a filing with the second US circuit court of appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday night, Maxwell outlined her reasons for lodging her appeal, which her lawyers have said are based on “errors” by the trial court and the US government, who brought the charges against her.

Ghislaine Maxwell court case
Maxwell was convicted of trafficking young girls for paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse (US Department of Justice/PA)

She has called for her conviction and the underlying indictment to be thrown out, or failing that, a new trial or a re-sentencing.

Maxwell’s attorneys said in the filing: “The government prosecuted Ms Maxwell as a proxy for Jeffrey Epstein.

“It did so to satisfy public outrage over an unpopular non-prosecution agreement and the death of the person responsible for the crimes.

“In its zeal to pin the blame for its own incompetence and for Epstein’s crimes on Ms Maxwell, the government breached its promise not to prosecute Ms Maxwell, charged her with time-barred offenses, resurrected and recast decades-old allegations for conduct previously ascribed to Epstein and other named assistants, and joined forces with plaintiffs’ attorneys, whose interests were financial, to develop new allegations out of faded, distorted, and motivated memories.”

Maxwell’s attorneys outlined a number of issues she will be using as grounds for appeal – including her prison conditions leaving her “unable to meaningfully assist” in her own defence case during the trial.

The former socialite also argued the US government breached a “non-prosecution agreement” by bringing the charges against her – claiming the agreement “immunised Maxwell for these offences”.

Jeremy Kyle Live: Ghislaine Behind Bars
Maxwell has been incarcerated since July 2020, despite numerous attempts from her defence counsel to have her released on bail (TalkTV/PA)

Jurors heard prosecutors describe Maxwell as “dangerous” during her three-week trial in December 2021, and were told details of how she helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse.

But her attorneys argued she did not have a fair trial after it emerged one of the jurors, Scotty David, had failed to disclose he had been sexually abused.

Her lawyers also argued the court had refused to correct the jury’s “misunderstanding” of elements of the charges – meaning Maxwell was “convicted of crimes with which she was not charged”.

Maxwell has been incarcerated since July 2020, despite numerous attempts from her defence counsel to have her released on bail.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.

Editor's Picks

