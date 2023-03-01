Father files complaint against YouTube over alleged data gathering on children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Father files complaint against YouTube over alleged data gathering on children

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 8:32 am
YouTube is accused of breaching the ‘children’s code’ (Alamy/PA)
YouTube is accused of breaching the 'children's code' (Alamy/PA)

A father-of-three has filed a complaint against YouTube for allegedly gathering data on children’s viewing habits in breach of the Information Commissioner’s Office age-appropriate design code.

The complaint against the popular online video platform is made by data rights campaigner Duncan McCann as a private citizen.

His action is backed by his employer, the charity 5Rights, which said it is the first complaint against a major tech firm for allegedly breaching the “Children’s Code” or “age-appropriate design code”, which was introduced in September 2021.

The code sets out standards to which online services must adhere in order to comply with UK data protection law when it comes to children and protecting their personal information online.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said it will “consider this complaint carefully”, and Mr McCann said it has three months to inform him whether it will take the investigation on.

Information Commissioner’s Office website
The Information Commissioner’s Office is considering the complaint (Alamy/PA)

Mr McCann’s complaint alleges that, at a minimum, the location, viewing habits, and preferences of up to five million UK children are systematically recorded by the internet giant, breaking data protection laws and breaching industry standards designed to protect young people under the age of 13.

He said: “Imagine YouTube as an adult stranger following your child ‘online’ with a virtual clipboard recording everything they do. That is what is happening every day, and they are not just doing it with your child.

“They are doing it with up to five million other UK children as well, resulting in an enormous amount of personal information being gathered.”

He believes YouTube should change the design of its platform, adjust the algorithm that drives recommended videos and targets adverts, and delete the data it has gathered from children under 13.

The platform offers YouTube Kids, which it says is “family friendly” and uses automated filters and parental feedback to protect children.

But Mr McCann told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that YouTube is “trying to have their cake and eat it” as Ofcom figures show many children under 13 use the main platform to watch “loads and loads” of videos.

5Rights says its work aims to ensure children’s needs and rights are not ignored in digital design so the same freedoms, protections and privileges that young people are entitled to offline also apply online.

Baroness Kidron, the founder of 5Rights, said: “We are supporting Mr McCann’s effort to ensure compliance with data law that protects children.

“It is well established that data privacy regimes are central to the safety of children online.

“Data law is not a pick and mix of what elements companies want to adhere to, it is a holistic approach that requires companies to offer children the highest degree of data privacy and in doing so lessen their exposure to harmful experiences and exploitation online.”

Stephen Bonner, ICO deputy commissioner, said: “The Children’s Code makes clear that children are not like adults online, and their data needs meaningful protections. We’ll consider this complaint carefully.

“Parents expect their children to be protected online, and as a regulator we expect children’s data to be protected online. If that’s not the case, we’ll take action.

“We’ve seen improvements in how children are treated online as a result of our work around the Children’s Code, including fewer targeted adverts and new parental supervision tools.”

A YouTube spokesman said: “Over the years, we’ve made investments to protect kids and families, such as launching a dedicated kids app, introducing new data practices for children’s content, and providing more age-appropriate experiences.

“Building on that long-standing approach and following the additional guidance provided by the code, we implemented further measures to bolster children’s privacy on YouTube, such as more protective default settings and a dedicated YouTube Supervised Experience.

“We remain committed to continuing our engagement with the ICO on this priority work, and with other key stakeholders including children, parents and child protection experts.”

