Harry reveals naked truth about his love for rugby on chat show

The Duke of Sussex has revealed the depth of his love for the game of rugby – collecting signatures from England’s naked World Cup winning team.

Harry’s comments were made during an appearance on a US chat show earlier this year but aired on a later edition of the show this week, with the royal answering 15 light-hearted questions.

He joined the likes of U2 singer Bono and former first lady Michelle Obama in completing the Colbert Questionert when he was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

England coach Clive Woodward is congratulated by Harry as they celebrate after England’s Rugby World Cup win over Australia (PA)

When asked if he had ever requested someone’s autograph he replied: “Yes, the England rugby team in 2003… at the World Cup final after a few drinks wearing an England rugby top, I was going ‘Jonny, Jonny, Mike, Mike, Lawrence come on sign my shirt’.”

Harry was in Sydney to watch the England squad, who included players Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio and Mike Tindall, beat Australia in the Rugby World Cup final.

“And they’re all there standing naked with their willies hanging out but I got all 15 signatures and was really happy with that.”

Harry smiled when Colbert quipped: “They signed it with pens, yes?”

Tindall married the duke’s cousin Zara Phillips in 2011 after Harry is said to have introduced the couple.

If you don’t know his favorite sandwich, or whether he prefers the window or the aisle on an airplane, do you really know Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex? Find out in this special royal edition of the #ColbertQuestionert!#Colbert #PrinceHarry #Spare pic.twitter.com/POx3u8u4dj — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 1, 2023

The duke and the chat-show host debated the meanings and pronunciations of English words by Americans and the English when the question of favourite sandwiches came up.

“I would say a cheese and ham toastie with Dijon mustard on top,” said Harry.

After Colbert clarified “toastie” meant “grilled”, the duke said: “Have to be so careful with these questions because the Americanisms to the Britishisms, it’s very different.”

“Got me and my wife into a little trouble at the beginning of our relationship.”

Quizzed about the afterlife, Harry said: “I think we become animals,” and when he confirmed he meant reincarnation the royal said he wanted to come back as an “elephant”.

He admitted he could not throw away “ripped boxer shorts” and said his favourite smell was “my wife”.

When asked what five words would best describe the rest of his life, the duke replied: “freedom, happiness, clarity, space, love.”